News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk Fire Service donate life-saving kit to support Ukraine firefighters

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:17 PM March 16, 2022
Norfolk Fire Service donates kit to Ukrainian firefighters

Norfolk Fire Service has joined fire crews across the UK in supporting Ukrainian firefighters on the frontline by donating kit and equipment - Credit: Norfolk Fire Service

Norfolk Fire Service has joined crews across the UK to support firefighters on the frontline in Ukraine.

Thousands of pieces of kit and equipment have been donated to UK charity, Fire Aid, who are coordinating the effort alongside the National Fire Chiefs Council.

The equipment will be transported to the war-torn country later this week on Saturday, March 19, as part of a large convoy.

Hoses, uniform, generators, foil blankets, lighting and heavy rescue equipment are among the items donated by the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Eighteen fire engines have also been offered by other services in the country.

A convoy of 22 vehicles and two lorries of equipment will head to the border with Poland on Saturday [March 19] with 40 UK firefighters joining the convoy as volunteers to help make the journey.

When it reaches Ukraine, the equipment will be used to support firefighters, emergency services and volunteers who are battling together on the front line, often using old or worn equipment. 


Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Duck Inn has been named by The Times as one of the best places to go for a Sunday roast.

Norfolk gastropub named among best places for Sunday roast in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A time limit could be introduced at Queen's Square Car Park in Attleborough to boost trade in the to

Norfolk Live News

New trial to stop people 'abusing' free parking to begin

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Revealed: Streets where new cameras could catch law-breaking drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Nirvana Health and Fitness in Lowestoft, which has been closed following Sentinel Leisure Trust's decision to cease trading.

Leisure and fitness operator ceases trading as sites close

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon