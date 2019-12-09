Fire safety exercise at Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium
PUBLISHED: 11:17 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 09 December 2019
Archant
Members of Norfolk Fire Service have visited Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium as part of a safety exercise.
Three fire engines were spotted outside Carrow Road. Credit: Supplied.
Three fire engines were in the ground's car park at 10.30am on Monday, December 9, causing concern for some passers-by who were worried there had been an incident at the home of the Canaries.
Crews were at the stadium to help teach staff about fire safety and emergency proceedure.
A club staff member said: "There is no emergency. The fire service are just here for a training exercise, which happens fairly regularly."