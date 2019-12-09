Search

Fire safety exercise at Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium

PUBLISHED: 11:17 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 09 December 2019

Three fire crews were spotted at Carrow Road, the home of Norwich City football club, but were merely there for a training exercise. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Members of Norfolk Fire Service have visited Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium as part of a safety exercise.

Three fire engines were spotted outside Carrow Road. Credit: Supplied.Three fire engines were spotted outside Carrow Road. Credit: Supplied.

Three fire engines were in the ground's car park at 10.30am on Monday, December 9, causing concern for some passers-by who were worried there had been an incident at the home of the Canaries.

Crews were at the stadium to help teach staff about fire safety and emergency proceedure.

A club staff member said: "There is no emergency. The fire service are just here for a training exercise, which happens fairly regularly."

