Fire service barbecue warning following stables blaze

PUBLISHED: 21:35 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 21:35 17 June 2020

People are being warned to take care when using barbecues following a fire at stables in Fakenham. Picture: Norfolk Fire Service

Norfolk Fire Service

People are being urged to take extra care when using barbecues after fires including one that engulfed stables.

Fire crews called to the accidental fire at a site on Rudham Stile Lane in Fakenham on June 5.

The stables, which had been used, did not have any animals in them at the time.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze highlighted the dangers of barbecue allowed to get out of control.

In a tweet they said: “With the weather hotting up again, we urge you to be safe if you barbecue.

“Last week our Fakenham crew attended an incident which saw a stable block destroyed by fire after a barbeque was allowed to get out of control.”

No one was injured by the fire, but an ambulance did attend the scene because of asbestos on the site.

The warning comes as the fire service said it has seen a rise in calls to bonfires. They responded to nearly double the amount of bonfires in May compared to same period last year, when the figure was 36.

One blaze in Hockering, on May 31, saw 20 firefighters put out a bonfire.

Greg Preston, head of prevention and protection at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “People underestimate how easy it is for bonfires to become out of control, particularly in this dry weather, and they spread very quickly.”

