Search

Advanced search

Badger down a well among more than 100 animals rescued by firefighters in 2019

PUBLISHED: 06:48 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:48 25 December 2019

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service went to the aid of more than 100 animals in 2019. Pictures: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Birchall, David Rushbrook

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service went to the aid of more than 100 animals in 2019. Pictures: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Birchall, David Rushbrook

Norfolk Fire/Ben Birchall/David Rushbrook

Firefighters in Norfolk were called upon more than 100 times to animals in peril this year - with calls far more wide-ranging than just rescuing cats from trees.

Norfolk fire service rescued an owl from a tree on Unthank Road this weekend. Photo: Norfolk Fire and Rescue ServiceNorfolk fire service rescued an owl from a tree on Unthank Road this weekend. Photo: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

While treebound moggies did prove a fairly regular occurrence for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to deal with in 2019, felines found themselves in a variety of other predicaments across the year.

On November 11, a crew  from Methwold station near Thetford was called to the aid of a cat who had been missing several days and was found trapped in a 12ft hole.

Another recurring theme with cats was car parts, with a firefighters called on several occasions to cats stuck in parts of vehicles, including engines and even a fan belt. Another cat had to be rescued after trapping its tail in the reclining mechanism of a sofa.

However, it was not solely cats that took up the time of Norfolk's firefighters, with several call outs made for wild animals.

Firefighters have been trying to free an owl from a tree on Unthank Road after it escaped from an event. Photo: Gordon MawFirefighters have been trying to free an owl from a tree on Unthank Road after it escaped from an event. Photo: Gordon Maw

You may also want to watch:

On February 28, a crew from Cromer fire station was called to the aid of a badger trapped down a well, while on October 27 a crew from Martham rescued a hedgehog stuck underneath a storage heater.

There were also several calls to release deer trapped in fencing and railings, farm animals in ditches and birds in chimneys.

Among the bird-related incidents was a crow stuck on a television area which was attended by a crew from King's Lynn in April, a swan with its legs trapped in a pontoon (attended by Sprowston) and a gull hanging upside down by its wing on a roof near Gorleston.

Meanwhile, in Septmber, a crew from Earlham was sent to Unthank Road in Norwich after an owl being displayed at a nearby care home escaped from its tether and got stuck atop a lamp post.

Between January 1 and the beginning of December, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a total of 108 animal related incidents.

It represented a 32pc drop in the number of rescues from the same period in 2018, with 161 animal rescues carried out. In 2017, there were 128, while there were 138 rescues in 2016.

Most Read

Norfolk power station sold for £105 million

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Couple reunite wedding ring found in Bali coral reef with owners 7,000 miles away

A couple from Norfolk who were on holiday in Bali have reunited a lost wedding ring to a couple from Poland who lost it seven weeks before. Picture: Jason Buxton

13 Norfolk walks to try over Christmas and New Year

The Felbrigg trail is one of the winter Norfolk walks you should try over Christmas and New Year Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

Parking permits to be rolled out across the city

Cars parked on College Road in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

McDonalds urged to mark takeaway bags with car registration numbers

McDonalds has said it will look into a suggestion by a Great Yarmouth borough councillor to mark takeaway bags with car registration numbers to prevent littering. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Car boot sellers’ final farewell after 35 years at Norfolk’s longest-running site

Banham Car Boot held its final sale after 35 years in business. Philip Robinson has been a loyal customer who has visited the site every Sunday since the mid 1980's . Photo: Philip Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A kebab and loo roll among thank-you gifts offered to police

Presents given to police officers: Celebrations, kebabs, toilet paper. Picture: Sarah Barker/Flickr/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Badger down a well among more than 100 animals rescued by firefighters in 2019

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service went to the aid of more than 100 animals in 2019. Pictures: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Birchall, David Rushbrook

Is Norwich getting a new Prezzo or Loch Fyne restaurant?

The Bonmarche store in Norwich which is still open and trading. Pic: Archant

Crowds queue to see the Queen and Royal Family at Sandringham

The Royal Family leave church after the Christmas morning service Picture: Paul John Bayfield

‘It has ruined everything’ - Villagers say bus service cuts have left them isolated

Pip Ryland waiting for a First Bus with fellow travellers which failed to show up. Picture: Pip Ryland
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists