News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk fire station locations under review

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:18 PM March 17, 2022
Gorleston Fire Station

Gorleston Fire Station. - Credit: Archant

Fire stations across Norfolk are being reviewed ahead of an upcoming risk assessment consultation.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have said fire station locations will be reviewed with a public consultation taking place later in the year.

Deputy chief fire officer Scott Norman said: “We need stations in optimum locations to ensure a fast response to the people of Norfolk in an emergency.

"Due to changing infrastructure and development, we are reviewing all our sites to make sure they are in the best locations to meet the needs of our communities.

Assistant chief fire officer for Norfolk, Scott Norman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Deputy chief fire officer for Norfolk, Scott Norman - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

“At this stage, our senior team awaits a report into the most effective station locations.

"If this report offers insight into location changes to support our mission to create a safer Norfolk, these changes would go out to full public consultation as part of our planned engagement work with our communities."

The consultation is due in the autumn, with the public being invited to help shape the service's community risk management plan covering 2023-2026.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weather phenomenon causes 'brown rain' to fall in Norfolk
  2. 2 Warrant issued for arrest of rogue builder who failed to attend sentence
  3. 3 Nine patients with covid die in a week at region's biggest hospital
  1. 4 Questions remain after inquest into death of Chelsie Dack, 23
  2. 5 Visitor restrictions extended at region's hospitals amid rising Covid cases
  3. 6 Man in his 40s dies after crashing into tree
  4. 7 Councillor criticises lack of shopping centre toilets
  5. 8 West Norfolk road closed following crash
  6. 9 Man admits beating and harassing woman following domestic dispute
  7. 10 'I won't be getting lost any more' - Cantwell on life at Bournemouth

The service said it will be welcoming feedback on all the proposals within that plan, which has yet to be finalised.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

100 homes planned for Stalham in North Norfolk

Planning and Development

Huge affordable home development set for Norfolk town

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Sherbourne House in Attleborough, Norfolk

Attleborough Four in a Bed contestants 'gutted' by guests' response

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A time limit could be introduced at Queen's Square Car Park in Attleborough to boost trade in the to

Norfolk Live News

New trial to stop people 'abusing' free parking to begin

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Metcalf Smith, who took her own life in April 2021

Husband's perimenopause awareness mission after wife's tragic death

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon