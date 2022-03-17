Norfolk fire station locations under review

Fire stations across Norfolk are being reviewed ahead of an upcoming risk assessment consultation.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have said fire station locations will be reviewed with a public consultation taking place later in the year.

Deputy chief fire officer Scott Norman said: “We need stations in optimum locations to ensure a fast response to the people of Norfolk in an emergency.

"Due to changing infrastructure and development, we are reviewing all our sites to make sure they are in the best locations to meet the needs of our communities.

Deputy chief fire officer for Norfolk, Scott Norman - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

“At this stage, our senior team awaits a report into the most effective station locations.

"If this report offers insight into location changes to support our mission to create a safer Norfolk, these changes would go out to full public consultation as part of our planned engagement work with our communities."

The consultation is due in the autumn, with the public being invited to help shape the service's community risk management plan covering 2023-2026.

The service said it will be welcoming feedback on all the proposals within that plan, which has yet to be finalised.