Fire crews leave farm blaze 36 hours after first call

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:52 PM October 11, 2021   
The Sutton Road fire at 11am yesterday morning (October 10).

The Sutton Road fire at 11am yesterday morning (October 10).

A fire on a farm in Norfolk has finally been extinguished after 36 hours.

A total of 14 fire crews were called to the scene after the blaze broke out at 1.30am on Sunday, October 10, at the barn in Sutton Road between Walpole Cross Keys and Terrington St Clement.

A tall stack of hay bales caught fire and led to the fire service advising people living nearby to close doors and windows.

The blaze was described as "a large fire" and led to the road being closed in both directions.

A number of fire crews attended the Sutton Road fire which began on Sunday morning.

A number of fire crews attended the Sutton Road fire which began on Sunday morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a crew remained at the barn on Monday morning as a precautionary measure.

The scene has since been made safe and the stop message was received at 12.54pm.

