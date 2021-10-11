Fire crews leave farm blaze 36 hours after first call

Published: 2:52 PM October 11, 2021

A fire on a farm in Norfolk has finally been extinguished after 36 hours.

A total of 14 fire crews were called to the scene after the blaze broke out at 1.30am on Sunday, October 10, at the barn in Sutton Road between Walpole Cross Keys and Terrington St Clement.

A tall stack of hay bales caught fire and led to the fire service advising people living nearby to close doors and windows.

The blaze was described as "a large fire" and led to the road being closed in both directions.

A number of fire crews attended the Sutton Road fire which began on Sunday morning. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a crew remained at the barn on Monday morning as a precautionary measure.

Update 11/10/21 @ 01:38:

This incident is still ongoing and a crew remains on scene. — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) October 11, 2021

The scene has since been made safe and the stop message was received at 12.54pm.