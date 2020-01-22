Search

Advanced search

Firefighters tackled blaze in thatched cottage

PUBLISHED: 07:12 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:30 22 January 2020

A chimney fire spread to the roof of the thatched cottage on Pound Corner in Barningham. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A chimney fire spread to the roof of the thatched cottage on Pound Corner in Barningham. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Fire crews from Norfolk were called to help fight a fire which ripped through a thatched cottage.

Crews were called to the two-storey cottage in Pound Corner, Barningham, in Suffolk, at just after 9.20pm on Tuesday (January 21) night.

Two fire crews from Diss, two from Thetford and one from East Harling were among 16 engines initially called to the incident.

They helped their colleagues from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, including from Brandon, Woodbridge, Eye, Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth and Newmarket.

The two occupants of the house safely escaped without any injury and are now safe in the care of the fire service.

Three engines remained at the scene this morning to assess the damage done to the property in daylight.

You may also want to watch:

The blaze is believed to have started after a fire in the chimney spread to the thatched roof.

Speaking to BBC Suffolk this morning, group commander Will Tell, who was at the scene of the fire, said: "It was a rapidly escalating fire.

"It was very intense, our thoughts go out to the occupants who have lost most of their belongings. They are being supported by some fantastic neighbours who have given them somewhere to stay.

"We do not know the cause of the fire at the moment. We will have a specialist fire investigator trying to establish what caused it.

"As far as we know it had been a normal family evening.

"They had been out shopping and cooked some dinner. They were watching TV when they saw the fire had started."

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that 75pc of the roof was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene and that the total area affected was 30mx30m.

UK Power Networks are reported to be on scene alongside Suffolk Highways.

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

Norwich to Swansea return? That will be £705 please

The UEA lecturer was quoted £705 for the ticket and says it raises questions about travelling across the country. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

A47 partially blocked after two cars in crash

Emergency services were called to a crash near the A47 westbound slip road at Postwick. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists