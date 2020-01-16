Crews tackle village house fire

Firefighters were called after a morning house fire in Martham. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters put out a house fire which broke out in the early hours.

The blaze in the property on Repps Road, Martham, near Acle, started just before 1.45am on Thursday, January 16.

Crews from Stalham, Martham, Great Yarmouth and Wroxham were called out to tackle the fire and left the scene just after 3.30am.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust were called because there were fears a person was inside the house but it emerged the property was empty at the time, according to a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator.