Fire crews called to commercial building blaze in Norfolk village

Fire crews are at the scene of a commercial building blaze in Ditchingham - Credit: Archant

Fire crews are at the scene of a buildling blaze in a Norfolk village.

The call came in at 9.27am this morning with reports of a fire at a commercial building in Ditchingham.

Five appliances from Loddon, Long Stratton, Harleston, Beccles and Bungay were initially called to the scene in Belsey Bridge Road.

As of 11am this morning, two remain at the site.

A fire spokesperson said electrics are involved so firefighters are waiting for the scene to be made safe.

They are monitoring and maintaining the surrounding area until the electrics are “isolated”.