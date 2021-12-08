Delays on A47 after fire crews called to vehicle blaze

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of a vehicle on fire on the A47 this morning (December 8).

A fire engine from Great Yarmouth attended the scene on the single carriageway near Acle after receiving a 999 call at 7.29am.

Upon arrival the crew extinguished the blaze in 11 minutes, standing down at 7.46am.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to put out the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots to make sure that there was no risk of reignition.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The incident led to delays on the road, between Acle and Great Yarmouth, which are ongoing.

