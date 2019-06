Fire and police called to shed fire

Appliances from Norfolk Fire and Rescue have been called to a shed fire in Wisbech.

Norfolk fire service were called about the incident on Lynn Road at 8.32pm on Tuesday evening.

Appliances from West Walton and Outwell attended the scene along with one from Cambridgeshire.

Police are in attendance at the scene.

Nobody is believed to be injured.