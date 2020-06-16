Warning after house fire caused by lit cigarette

Families are being warned to check smoke alarms after a lit cigarette caused major damage to a home in Feltwell. Photo: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Norfolk Fire and Rescue

People are being warned to check smoke alarms after a lit cigarette caused major damage to a home.

Firefighters from Methwold, Brandon, Thetford and Mildenhall were called to a serious fire at a property in Long Lane, Feltwell, on Sunday, June 14.

The first crew arrived at the scene at 9.20am and the fire was under control by around 10am.

It was later discovered that the blaze was caused by a cigarette which had not been put out and that the home had a faulty smoke detector.

In a tweet, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, said: “Methwold & Thetford, Brandon and Mildenhall (@SuffolkFRS) dealt with a serious fire in a home caused by smoking.

“Please extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly. The smoke detectors were faulty.

“Please ensure you have smoke detectors and test them regularly. #TestitTuesday.”

A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue added: “Appliances from Methwold, Brandon, Thetford and Mildenhall attended a domestic building fire on Long Lane in Feltwell.

“Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

“The first crew were on the scene at 9.20am and they had the fire under control at 10.07am.”

No other emergency services attended the incident.

