Fire service rescue stricken swan suspended 20ft in the air after becoming stuck in a tree

PUBLISHED: 16:47 20 November 2018

The fire service were sent to rescue a swan from a tree in Cranwich on Saturday. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

The fire service were sent to rescue a swan from a tree in Cranwich on Saturday. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Archant

Fire crews rushed to the aid of a stricken swan in a dramatic rescue during the weekend.

The fire service were sent to rescue a swan from a tree in Cranwich on Saturday. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Saturday in Cranwich, near Mundford, in West Norfolk, with one officer grappling with the bird for 20 minutes .

One crew from Methwold attended the incident, with the swan, which had become stuck between two branches more than 20ft up a tree, rescued and placed into the care of the RSPCA.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: “The RSPCA were alerted to a distressed swan in Cranwich at the weekend. Our crew from Methwold quickly arrived to assist.

“The swan was rescued having become trapped by its wing and leg becoming caught in the ‘v’ of a branch 20ft up a tree. “The RSPCA took the swan to a rescue centre to receive attention to receive some medical care. Another happy animal rescue.”

