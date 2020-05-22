Search

Firefighters tackling big field fire

PUBLISHED: 13:40 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 22 May 2020

Firefighters called to big field fire in Tilney St Lawrence. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters called to big field fire in Tilney St Lawrence. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters are on the scene of a big field fire in west Norfolk.

Five appliances from King’s Lynn, Terrington and West Walton were called to the blaze at 11.43am today.

Fire crews are currently tackling the fire, which is at Gravel Bank in Tilney St Lawrence.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire Service has confirmed it is a big field fire and the incident is ongoing.

