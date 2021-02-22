Published: 7:30 AM February 22, 2021

A vehicle caught on fire after an accident in a west Norfolk village on Monday morning.

Norfolk's fire service received a call at 5.23am to attend the accident at Stradsett.

Appliances from Downham Market and King's Lynn went to put the fire out.

Crews were at the scene for about half an hour.

It is not yet known if anyone was hurt.

