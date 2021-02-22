News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vehicle on fire after early morning crash in village

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:30 AM February 22, 2021   
Fire crews were called to Stradsett at 5.23am after a vehicle caught on fire - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

A vehicle caught on fire after an accident in a west Norfolk village on Monday morning. 

Norfolk's fire service received a call at 5.23am to attend the accident at Stradsett. 

Appliances from Downham Market and King's Lynn went to put the fire out. 

Crews were at the scene for about half an hour.

It is not yet known if anyone was hurt.

More to follow.

