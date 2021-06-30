Fire warning after spate of tumble dryer fires

Published: 5:30 AM June 30, 2021

A tumble dryer caused a fire at the Rose and Crown pub in Harpley earlier this month. - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

A fire which destroyed part of a Norfolk pub was one of three caused by faulty tumble dryers in the county in June.

Fire crews from Massingham and King's Lynn were called to the Rose and Crown pub in Harpley at 2.48am on June 13.

The fire destroyed the storage room the tumble dryer was in and took more than an hour for firefighters to put out.

The pub's seating area was undamaged, but the electrics were destroyed meaning it has been closed since – it plans to reopen on Friday, July 2.

Norfolk Fire and Service said its firefighters had also been called to fires caused by tumble dryers in Haddiscoe and in Stow Bridge in June.

The brigade is urging people make sure that filters are cleaned regularly and top ensure smoke alarms are working.

Firefighters also advise people to only use washers and tumble dryers when you are awake, and to register your appliances so you can be contacted about any product recalls.

Assistant chief fire officer Scott Norman said: "We’ve attended three tumble dryer fires this month and would like to remind residents and businesses of the importance of getting washing machines and dryers correctly installed, regularly cleaning filters to avoid a build up of fluff and only to use these appliances when you are awake.

"Working smoke alarms in the recent incidents helped to alert people, so they could safely escape. Testing smoke alarms weekly is an easy way to help keep you and your family safe.

"Registering electrical appliances also means that if products get recalled by manufacturers, you can be quickly alerted."

In 2019, Whirlpool recalled a wide range of its tumble dryers after dozens of examples where they had caused fires.

Certain models of Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline appliances built between 2004 and 2015 were recalled over safety worries.

• To register your tumble dryer, visit www.registermyappliance.org.uk.

• For a full list of which tumble dryers are affected by current product recalls, visit www.which.co.uk.