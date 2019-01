Fire crews scrambled to reports of a fire at Riverside

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to Riverside following reports of a fire. Picture: Staff Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to Riverside following reports of a fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from Carrow and Sprowston were called to a fire in a portable heater in Wherry Road at around 8.44am this morning (Saturday January 26).

The fire was extinguished before the fire brigade arrived.