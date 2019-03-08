Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

WI bake a birthday cake for the Eastern Daily Press

PUBLISHED: 22:08 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:08 26 July 2019

WI bring cake to EDP Newsroom to celebrate their 100th birthday and Norfolk Day Photo: Brittany Woodman

WI bring cake to EDP Newsroom to celebrate their 100th birthday and Norfolk Day Photo: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Journalists at the Eastern Daily Press and Evening News were given a treat yesterday courtesy of a birthday cake made by members of the Norfolk WI.

WI bring cake to EDP Newsroom to celebrate their 100th birthday and Norfolk Day Photo: Brittany WoodmanWI bring cake to EDP Newsroom to celebrate their 100th birthday and Norfolk Day Photo: Brittany Woodman

Made to celebrate the Norfolk Federation's centenary year and Norfolk Day, the iced sponge cake made by Carol Matkins and Coral Batchelor was presented to the editor of both newspapers, David Powles by Margaret Collingwood and Mary  Dorrell.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Collingwood, chairman of the Norfolk Federation of WIs, said: "We're very excited for Norfolk Day. We're hoping the weather will hold but not be as quite as warm as it has been, and we're very keen to see what's happening across the county."

To celebrate Norfolk Day 2019 the Norfolk Federation of WIs' 5000-plus members are hosting events across the county, answering the brief of 100 ways with cake.

For full details of Norfolk Day events run by the WI visit www.edp24.co.uk and search 'Norfolk Day 2019'.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH Dramatic lightning and thunder as ‘intense’ storm hits Norfolk

Thunderstorm captured over Hellesdon. Photo: Lisa Jones

Homes still without power following thunderstorm

UK Power Networks was dealing with power outages around Norfolk following the thunderstorm on Thursday, July 25. Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Absolutely terrifying’ - collapsed power cable burns through back garden

A power cable collaped in Roger and Beccy Fitches' garden in the village of Ridlington. Picture: Neil Perry

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Thunderstorm forces evacuation at Norwich comedy festival

Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Absolutely terrifying’ - collapsed power cable burns through back garden

A power cable collaped in Roger and Beccy Fitches' garden in the village of Ridlington. Picture: Neil Perry

Teenage girls save drowning brothers from Norfolk Beauty spot

Victor O'Leary and Ryan Holmes were rescued from Horstead Mill by Jessica Burden,Tayla Walker, Casey Knights and Ellie Brind. Picture: Neil Perry

Tesco and Morrisons in meltdown during heatwave

The appliances suffered a meltdown following the 35C heatwave. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Restaurant evacuated after fire at Riverside in Norwich

A fire has reportedly broken out in a restaurant in the Riverside complex in Norwich. Picture: James Randle

Smartmouth Brewery team visit Norwich

Porter Hardy Founder of Smartmouth brewery in Virginia USA and David Holliday from Norfolk brewhouse who together have brewed a trans atlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Photo: Brittany Woodman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists