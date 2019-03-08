Pam Ayres to entertain WI members at 100th annual meeting in Norwich

Search

PUBLISHED: 20:50 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:50 18 March 2019

Writer and broadcaster Pam Ayres will be entertaining WI members at the Norfolk Federation's 100th annual meeting in Norwich. Picture: Trevor Leighton

Writer and broadcaster Pam Ayres will be entertaining WI members at the Norfolk Federation's 100th annual meeting in Norwich. Picture: Trevor Leighton

Trevor Leighton

More than 1,100 members of the Norfolk Federation of WIs will be taking over Norwich Theatre Royal at its centenary annual meeting.

The Federation’s first annual meeting was held in the Shirehall, Norwich, on February 1, 1919, and to celebrate this milestone in their history WIs will be meeting at the Theatre Royal on Thursday, March 21.

Writer and broadcaster Pam Ayres will be guest speaker on the day. She will be entertaining guests in the afternoon and finishing with a Q&A session and book-signing.

Louise Casson, Federation secretary, said “This extra-special meeting has been months in the planning and will be hard work on the day making sure everything runs smoothly, but it will be a wonderful occasion.

“Everyone is very excited and really looking forward to it. WI members are renown for arriving well in advance for meetings and it will be quite a sight to see over 1,000 of them queuing on Theatre Street.”

