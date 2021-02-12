WI going online to reduce isolation during lockdown

Published: 10:34 AM February 12, 2021

Members at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral in 2019. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

It was formed more than a a century ago to bring women together.

And in a bid to reduce isolation during lockdown and attract more people to the Women's Institute (WI), the Norfolk Federation of WIs is hosting a virtual get-together on Monday, February 15 at 7.30pm.

It will feature a talk by Siobhan Clarke, an Historic Royal Palaces lecturer who specialises in 16th century fashion and question and answer session with the expert.

The online Zoom session is part of trial events hosted by Norfolk Federation of WIs, formed 102 years ago, and any woman aged 18 and over can to take part.

Margaret Collingwood, chairman of Norfolk Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Archant

Margaret Collingwood, chairman of the federation, which represents the 150 WI groups across Norfolk, said: "We want to reach more people. I love the idea of online meet-ups. We have got to embrace it."

The chairman said one of the most important aspects of the virtual sessions was to offer people respite and "me-time" during the lockdown.

Members of the Norfolk Federation of WIs celebrate 100 years, enjoying poetry from Pam Ayres in 2019. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

She also wanted the virtual sessions to dispel the myth that the WI was only for older women.

To get involved email fedsec@norfolkwi.org.uk



