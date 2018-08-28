Poll

Silent Night? No thanks - vote in our poll to find Norfolk’s favourite Christmas carol

The EDP and Norwich Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. Picture: James Bass ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Hark! The herald angels sing, but what are people in Norfolk singing this Christmas?

Along with mince pies, mulled wine and garish jumpers, Christmas carols are at the heart of seasonal tradition, with the classics observing the birth of Jesus Christ and the more contemporary versions celebrating the merriment of the season.

For those who prefer to forgo sleep in heavenly peace to sing for the twelfth night in a row, Christmas carols can be heartwarming experience bringing young and old together. ‘Tis the season to be jolly, after all.

But what is Norfolk’s favourite Christmas carol? Vote in our poll and leave a comment on your favourite tune to belt out during the festive season.

Carols for Christmas

This year, the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Carols for Christmas service will take place at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich, on Tuesday, December 11.

The joyous occasion will raise funds for Norwich-based charity The Hamlet Centre, which provides recreational, educational and social opportunities for children and adults with profound disabilities and complex health needs.

Doors will open at 6pm with the service scheduled to start at 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked by calling 01603 772174 or online at www.edp24.co.uk/carols.

You can also send a cheque, made payable to Archant Community Media Limited, to EDP and Norwich Evening News Carols for Christmas, Front Office, Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE. Please include a stamped addressed envelope as well as your name, address and telephone number or email address.

Tickets can also be bought in person at the front office of the EDP and Evening News head office in Rouen Road, Norwich.