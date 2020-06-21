Norfolk Father’s Day celebrations for Prince William’s birthday
PUBLISHED: 16:26 21 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 21 June 2020
The Duke of Cambridge surrounded by his three children got into the swing of celebrations in Norfolk marking both his birthday and Father’s Day.
William turned 38 and pictures released to mark both occasions show him at his Anmer Hall mansion on the Sandringham estate, where he has been staying with the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
In one image taken by Kate, William and his three youngsters sit on a tree-swing posing for the camera, and in another the light-haired brood clamber on top of their father as he lies grinning on the ground.
William, who is second in line to the throne, is just one of a number of royals who have celebrated birthdays during lockdown.
The Queen turned 94 and also marked her official birthday, the Duke of Edinburgh turned 99 earlier this month, while Louis turned two in April and Charlotte reached age five in May.
The royals have stayed apart during the pandemic, and are scattered around the country at their various homes.
William, a future king, has kept himself busy during the crisis with royal video calls, and in the past week, stepping out for the re-starting of physical royal engagements - albeit with social distancing as a key element.
At his first face-to-face meeting with the public in months when he met ambulance crews in King’s Lynn on Tuesday, he confessed he was looking forward to being able to go to the local pub for a pint when it was allowed.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also visited independent businesses in Norfolk to show their support.
Among them was Smiths the Bakers in King’s Lynn who presented the duke with a vanilla sponge cake with white icing, cream and jam ahead of his 38th birthday on Sunday.
The duke is the most senior royal in line to the throne who is not considered most at risk of coronavirus because of his age.
The monarch is in the high-risk category, and the Prince of Wales is 71, although Charles has already caught and recovered from the Covid-19 illness.
Clarence House also released a photo of William with his father to mark the day. The image of the pair in an affectionate embrace was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at Sandringham in December.
