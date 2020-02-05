Search

'Father figure' whose Mercedes rolled into pond after crash is named

PUBLISHED: 17:58 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 05 February 2020

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Archant

A man who died after crashing into a pond has been identified as a former London trader who grew up in Norfolk.

Steve Jennions, 51, is understood to have been driving a silver Mercedes E63 AMG that overturned and came to rest in the pond at the side of the road.

The Mercedes had collided with a blue Vauxhall Mokka at around 12.50pm on Monday, February 3, on the B1172 London Road in Suton.

Mr Jennions, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was named by a friend, who did not wish to be identified.

His LinkedIn profile said he attended Norwich School in the 1980s and, after studying mathematics at University College London, spent a career working in the capital's bustling trading market.

During that time, his employers included UBS, Citibank, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank, among others.

After leaving his role as an executive director with the latter, he became an informal private investor and, outside of work, was a keen motorsport fan.

The friend described him as "one of life's characters" and said he was "well-known and liked in the City".

He said: "Steve was very well-known within the foreign exchange and emerging markets community, having worked at two large investment banks.

"He has a lot of friends in the City. A lot of people just heard in the last 24 hours of his passing, and we're all really upset. He was a lovely, lovely guy.

"He was a great person to work with and to have a chat with. Even though he had left the market, a lot of people saw him as a mentor and as a father figure."

Two others who were involved in the crash - the female driver of the Vauxhall and her male passenger, both in their 40s - were taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

