News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Farmer's hefty sugar beet wins annual trophy

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 2:21 PM December 9, 2021
Roger Lankfer with his winning entry in Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society's annual sugar beet competition

Roger Lankfer with his winning entry in Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society's annual sugar beet competition - Credit: Edward Bradley

A west Norfolk farmer has lifted his club's annual sugar beet trophy after harvesting a hefty specimen weighing almost 10kg.

Roger Lankfer, from Wereham near Downham Market, won Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society's competition to find the heaviest sugar beet for this season.

His winning entry weighed 9.78kg, and he also claimed second place with an 8.26kg beet, while third place went to Martin Cockerill with an entry weighing 7.59kg.

The trophy was presented at a meeting at Ryston Park Golf Club, where members also heard a talk by Silver Spoon managing director Martin Brewis.

He spoke of the sugar company's success during lockdown as a record number of people turned to baking cakes, prompting a 44pc increase in sugar sales during this time.

The club's next meeting will be held at 7.30pm on Tuesday January 4  at Ryston Park Golf Club with a talk from Warrant Officer Howard from RAF Marham.

Most Read

  1. 1 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
  2. 2 Woman to stand trial accused of causing death by careless driving
  3. 3 Action taken against cold callers who left homeowner 'freaked out'
  1. 4 Pensioner jailed for five years for child sex assaults
  2. 5 Boris Johnson tells people to work from home as Covid 'Plan B' confirmed
  3. 6 Virus expert says Omicron is 'unstoppable' and backs 'Plan B' rules
  4. 7 Norfolk man arranged sexual exploitation of teen victim
  5. 8 Hospital reports 10 deaths of people with Covid in two days
  6. 9 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
  7. 10 Police called after illegally parked delivery driver blocks bus routes
Farming
Norfolk
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

view from behind of young soccer fan man watching European football game on big screen television at

Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The A47 at Terrington St John. 

Delays expected with A47 to close in both directions for 15 miles

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have moved onto the car park of a former Lidl store in Norwich .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A flood alert covering Potter Heigham, Wroxham, and Horning in Norfolk

Flood alert on the Broads due to high water levels

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon