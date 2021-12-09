Farmer's hefty sugar beet wins annual trophy

Roger Lankfer with his winning entry in Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society's annual sugar beet competition - Credit: Edward Bradley

A west Norfolk farmer has lifted his club's annual sugar beet trophy after harvesting a hefty specimen weighing almost 10kg.

Roger Lankfer, from Wereham near Downham Market, won Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society's competition to find the heaviest sugar beet for this season.

His winning entry weighed 9.78kg, and he also claimed second place with an 8.26kg beet, while third place went to Martin Cockerill with an entry weighing 7.59kg.

The trophy was presented at a meeting at Ryston Park Golf Club, where members also heard a talk by Silver Spoon managing director Martin Brewis.

He spoke of the sugar company's success during lockdown as a record number of people turned to baking cakes, prompting a 44pc increase in sugar sales during this time.

The club's next meeting will be held at 7.30pm on Tuesday January 4 at Ryston Park Golf Club with a talk from Warrant Officer Howard from RAF Marham.