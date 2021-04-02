Video
Farmer pays tribute to NHS staff in impressive harvested message
- Credit: Mark Frary
A farmer has paid tribute to the NHS by creating an eye-catching message in a Norfolk field.
Mark Frary, from Hempton, harvested land at RAF Shipdham on Good Friday morning and used it as an opportunity to pay tribute to the front line workers who have helped us through the pandemic.
The 46-year-old arrived at the field of sugar beets at 6am and decided it would be as good a time as any to share the message, 'writing' NHS and a heart beneath it.
“The lettering is to let them know we haven't forgotten about them,” he said.
“I have done this before, last year around this time I did something similar up at Swanton Morley farms.
“It was just a spur of the moment thing, the weather was nice and dry and I thought 'let's crack on and get it done'.”
He used a Rubber Track Crawler with a Vaderstad Cultivator on the back to create the piece.
Mr Frary, who has been working in farming for 17 years and said he had permission from his boss to harvest the message, said this will be his last year working on the RAF Shipdham airfield, as the contract comes to an end.
His job involves getting the ground ready for the crops. The tribute will mean the area featuring the NHS and the heart will actually be a better seedbed for the next lot of crops.
The art was a mixture of freehand and Trimble technology, which allows him to plot the vehicle’s route, for the N and H. The S and the heart were done by freehand.
Mr Frary took his drone to the sky to share the lettering on social media.
He now hopes the message can be shared across Norfolk as people show their appreciation for the NHS workers.
“When people share it, you get the feeling that someone has seen the message and passed it on so it has ticked the box,” he said.
“As a farming community, we are thinking of them. A lot of us still are working like the NHS are over Easter and we are showing them we are there working alongside them.
“I think we would be lost without them.”