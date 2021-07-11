Published: 5:09 PM July 11, 2021

Left to right - Fans from west Norfolk preparing for the big Euro 2020 final - David Goodman, Joel Wille, Gavin Caney, Phil Goodman, Steve Girdlestone, Andy Prior. - Credit: SUPPLIED

Hundreds of football fanatics have travelled from Norfolk down to the big smoke in preparation for tonight’s game.

One group boarded the train early this morning and started the celebrations early.

Gavin Caney, David Goodman, Joel Wille, Phil Goodman, Steve Girdlestone, and Andy Prior, all from West Norfolk, also attended a previous match.

Mr Caney said: “We all went to the game against Denmark but today feels different. We’re more excited than nervous. It feels like a moment in time.

“We got off the train at King’s Cross to be greeted by hundreds of people singing. The reality hasn’t sunk in that England is in a major final - and that we’re going.

“We’re just getting some valuable drinks in to stay calm before the storm at Wembley Way from about 5pm.

“It’s emotional already and I expect it’ll only get even more teary later.”

