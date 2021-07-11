How Norfolk's football fans are partying in Wembley ahead of Euro 2020 Final
- Credit: SUPPLIED
Hundreds of football fanatics have travelled from Norfolk down to the big smoke in preparation for tonight’s game.
One group boarded the train early this morning and started the celebrations early.
Gavin Caney, David Goodman, Joel Wille, Phil Goodman, Steve Girdlestone, and Andy Prior, all from West Norfolk, also attended a previous match.
Mr Caney said: “We all went to the game against Denmark but today feels different. We’re more excited than nervous. It feels like a moment in time.
“We got off the train at King’s Cross to be greeted by hundreds of people singing. The reality hasn’t sunk in that England is in a major final - and that we’re going.
“We’re just getting some valuable drinks in to stay calm before the storm at Wembley Way from about 5pm.
“It’s emotional already and I expect it’ll only get even more teary later.”
- If you are a Norfolk fan attending today's match in Wembley, then we would love to hear from you! Send your photos and videos, with your name, age, and address, with a few words about the atmosphere to reporter donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk or via @edp24 or @donnaloubishop on Twitter or Facebook.
