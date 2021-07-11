News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How Norfolk's football fans are partying in Wembley ahead of Euro 2020 Final

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 5:09 PM July 11, 2021   
Fans from west Norfolk preparing for the big Euro 2020 final

Fans from west Norfolk preparing for the big Euro 2020 final - David Goodman, Joel Wille, Gavin Caney, Phil Goodman, Steve Girdlestone, Andy Prior.

Hundreds of football fanatics have travelled from Norfolk down to the big smoke in preparation for tonight’s game.

One group boarded the train early this morning and started the celebrations early.

Gavin Caney, David Goodman, Joel Wille, Phil Goodman, Steve Girdlestone, and Andy Prior, all from West Norfolk, also attended a previous match.

Mr Caney said: “We all went to the game against Denmark but today feels different. We’re more excited than nervous. It feels like a moment in time.  

“We got off the train at King’s Cross to be greeted by hundreds of people singing. The reality hasn’t sunk in that England is in a major final - and that we’re going.  

“We’re just getting some valuable drinks in to stay calm before the storm at Wembley Way from about 5pm.

“It’s emotional already and I expect it’ll only get even more teary later.” 

