Search

Advanced search

Family still in lockdown to protect four-year-old daughter

PUBLISHED: 10:14 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 12 August 2020

Elsie Gooderson, 4 from Fakenham suffers from Kagami Ogata Syndrome. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson

Elsie Gooderson, 4 from Fakenham suffers from Kagami Ogata Syndrome. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson

Archant

Despite lockdown easing for most of the country, one Norfolk family is facing the worrying reality that they still have no idea when they can leave home.

Elsie Gooderson from Fakenham had a chipmunk themed birthday during the lockdown. Picture: Rebecca GoodersonElsie Gooderson from Fakenham had a chipmunk themed birthday during the lockdown. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson

Rebecca Gooderson, 26, from Fakenham, is still in lockdown with her partner and two children as she shields her four-year-old daughter Elsie who suffers from Kagami Ogata Syndrome (UPD14 Paternal).

Elsie was born when she was only 27 weeks old. Her diagnosis meant her ribs never fully developed and are the shape of coat hangers.

They hook around her lungs, crushing her ribs.

There is no space for them to grow and she has to use ventilators and oxygen.

Rebecca Gooderson and her partner Jordan Hunt, have been sheilding with Elsie and Noah for 19 weeks now. Picture: Rebecca GoodersonRebecca Gooderson and her partner Jordan Hunt, have been sheilding with Elsie and Noah for 19 weeks now. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson

With her difficulty breathing, the coronavirus has been an even more stressful time for the family, who are avoiding going out over fears they could pick up something that would risk Elsie’s life.

Miss Gooderson said the family was about to enter its 19th week of lockdown.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about what it would do to her,” she said.

“It has been terrifying for us. We have no idea when we will be out of lockdown.”

Elsie was born when she was only 27 weeks old. Her diagnoses meant her ribs never fully developed. Picture: Rebecca GoodersonElsie was born when she was only 27 weeks old. Her diagnoses meant her ribs never fully developed. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson

You may also want to watch:

Last week Elsie celebrated her fourth birthday. Miss Gooderson said they would normally invite the whole family round to celebrate.

But she said this could not happen this year - something made more painful as it was the first year Elsie understood what the day meant.

Not wanting her to have a small birthday, and knowing of her love for Alvin and the Chipmunks, Miss Gooderson reached out to the community to help.

Elsie Gooderson and her younger brother Noah celebrating his first birthday during the lockdown. Picture: Rebecca GoodersonElsie Gooderson and her younger brother Noah celebrating his first birthday during the lockdown. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson

“I reached out on Facebook to see about cardboard cutouts, and recommended the Fakenham Prepress Solutions, who were great in helping me pull this off,” she said.

“We wanted to do that to distract her from the fact she wouldn’t see everyone.

“If we couldn’t have grandad and grandmother, the chipmunks were the next best thing and she was very happy with it.”

Despite all their sacrifices, the family are likely to spend the winter in lockdown.

“I think, as things are easing we might get a little freedom to see families in August”, Miss Gooderson said.

“But the vibe we got from hospitals is that we will be back in lockdown come September for the winter.”

You can keep up to date with Elise on her Facebook page here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Anger as rubbish piles up at seaside beauty spot

Rubbish has been stacking up around the bins on Beach Road, Brancaster, prompting a message to visitors to take their litter home. Picture: Supplied

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

The inside story on City, Liverpool and Jamal Lewis saga

Jamal Lewis has had a turbulent few days but remains a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family tributes to loving mother who died rescuing son

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her 14-year-old son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Picture: PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger as rubbish piles up at seaside beauty spot

Rubbish has been stacking up around the bins on Beach Road, Brancaster, prompting a message to visitors to take their litter home. Picture: Supplied

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Amazing’ Emily remembered through friend’s tireless fundraising

Emily Owen, from Shouldham, died in March 2020. Picture: Annabel Owen

Busy town road could be closed until end of month after car crashes into house

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

The inside story on City, Liverpool and Jamal Lewis saga

Jamal Lewis has had a turbulent few days but remains a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd