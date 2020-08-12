Family still in lockdown to protect four-year-old daughter

Elsie Gooderson, 4 from Fakenham suffers from Kagami Ogata Syndrome. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson Archant

Despite lockdown easing for most of the country, one Norfolk family is facing the worrying reality that they still have no idea when they can leave home.

Elsie Gooderson from Fakenham had a chipmunk themed birthday during the lockdown. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson Elsie Gooderson from Fakenham had a chipmunk themed birthday during the lockdown. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson

Rebecca Gooderson, 26, from Fakenham, is still in lockdown with her partner and two children as she shields her four-year-old daughter Elsie who suffers from Kagami Ogata Syndrome (UPD14 Paternal).

Elsie was born when she was only 27 weeks old. Her diagnosis meant her ribs never fully developed and are the shape of coat hangers.

They hook around her lungs, crushing her ribs.

There is no space for them to grow and she has to use ventilators and oxygen.

Rebecca Gooderson and her partner Jordan Hunt, have been sheilding with Elsie and Noah for 19 weeks now. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson Rebecca Gooderson and her partner Jordan Hunt, have been sheilding with Elsie and Noah for 19 weeks now. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson

With her difficulty breathing, the coronavirus has been an even more stressful time for the family, who are avoiding going out over fears they could pick up something that would risk Elsie’s life.

Miss Gooderson said the family was about to enter its 19th week of lockdown.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about what it would do to her,” she said.

“It has been terrifying for us. We have no idea when we will be out of lockdown.”

Elsie was born when she was only 27 weeks old. Her diagnoses meant her ribs never fully developed. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson Elsie was born when she was only 27 weeks old. Her diagnoses meant her ribs never fully developed. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson

Last week Elsie celebrated her fourth birthday. Miss Gooderson said they would normally invite the whole family round to celebrate.

But she said this could not happen this year - something made more painful as it was the first year Elsie understood what the day meant.

Not wanting her to have a small birthday, and knowing of her love for Alvin and the Chipmunks, Miss Gooderson reached out to the community to help.

Elsie Gooderson and her younger brother Noah celebrating his first birthday during the lockdown. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson Elsie Gooderson and her younger brother Noah celebrating his first birthday during the lockdown. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson

“I reached out on Facebook to see about cardboard cutouts, and recommended the Fakenham Prepress Solutions, who were great in helping me pull this off,” she said.

“We wanted to do that to distract her from the fact she wouldn’t see everyone.

“If we couldn’t have grandad and grandmother, the chipmunks were the next best thing and she was very happy with it.”

Despite all their sacrifices, the family are likely to spend the winter in lockdown.

“I think, as things are easing we might get a little freedom to see families in August”, Miss Gooderson said.

“But the vibe we got from hospitals is that we will be back in lockdown come September for the winter.”

You can keep up to date with Elise on her Facebook page here.