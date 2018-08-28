Search

Family to get keys to new home after caravan protest threat

PUBLISHED: 09:09 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:31 06 December 2018

Heather Gardens development in Hethersett where Scott and Gemma Wilson hope to finally get the keys to their new home from Taylor Wimpey. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

A family that had threatened to stage a protest at a Norfolk housing development over fears they could be homeless at Christmas have finally been promised the keys to their new home.

Scott and Gemma Wilson had warned they planned to begin a protest this weekend including pitching a caravan outside their unfinished new home on the Heather Gardens development in Hethersett.

It followed what they say is months of uncertainty and lack of communication over completion dates promised by house builders Taylor Wimpey with no guarantee whether they would be able to move in before Christmas.

The couple, who have two young children, Oliver, born five weeks ago, and 16-month-old Maisie, sold their previous house in Northwold and spent the summer living in the family caravan hoping to move into their new build house in September.

Mrs Wilson, 44, said: “We sold our home back in April thinking the house would be ready in September or October but that didn’t happen. Then it was going to be the beginning or November, then the end of November, then the first week of December.”

Eventually the birth of their son meant Mrs Wilson had to move in with her mother in Norwich whilst her husband, 34, who works as a teacher in Downham Market, continued living in the caravan in King’s Lynn with the family’s two labradoodle dogs.

But with the caravan site set to close for the winter this weekend the couple feared being homeless in the run up to Christmas. However after announcing their planned protest they have now been promised the keys to their new home this Friday or Taylor Wimpey will find them alternative accommodation.

Mrs Wilson said: “It’s obviously a big relief for us and we don’t have that uncertainty over Christmas, but if we hadn’t pressed them we would just be sitting and waiting with no communication whatsoever. They just don’t seem to keep customers up-to-date. If people know what is happening they can plan.”

A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: “We would like to sincerely apologise to Mr and Mrs Wilson for the delays which have meant they have been unable to move into their new home. We understand the frustration that this has caused and would like to reassure them that we are fully committed to ensuring that they can move into their new home as soon as possible.”

