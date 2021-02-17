News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vital funding support for Norwich young carers charity

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:45 AM February 17, 2021   
An independent Norwich charity which works with young carers has received a generous funding boost.

Norfolk Family Carers has been given a £10,000 grant from the Norfolk Freemasons which will go towards the charity's running costs over the next year. 

It will also provide additional support for young carers after ongoing operational changes were required to adapt services due to the pandemic. 

Founded in 1993, Norfolk Family Carers provide support through fortnightly groups that offer valuable respite to young carers. This presents an opportunity to have fun and build a peer support group with others in the same situation. 

Alison Easton, chief operations officer at Norfolk Family Carers, said: “The grant from the Norfolk Freemasons will really make a difference and we are grateful for their support in difficult times." 

Head of Norfolk Freemasons, Stephen Allen said: “During the present Covid crisis there is a greater need to help young carers, many of whom are having to cope with the additional pressure of home learning and lack of social contact whilst continuing to support family members with physical, mental or substance abuse needs."

