Partnership with global sports manufacturer to boost grassroots facilities

PUBLISHED: 15:13 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 24 October 2019

Norfolk County FA Chairman, Michael Banham with representatives of Harrod Sport, Kate Pasque (right) and Molly Spring (left) at Norfolk County FA's Volunteers' Awards Evening 2019. Photo: Christiaan Partridge Photography

Archant

A Lowestoft company is celebrating once more after signing a special partnership.

As Harrod Sport continues to play a starring role by supplying the posts for the prestigious Rugby World Cup, they also provided state-of-the-art equipment for the NFL fixture at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium last weekend.

And now the company, based at Pinbush Road on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate, has partnered with Norfolk County FA.

After signing a three-year agreement with Norfolk County FA, it will see them become a lead partner to the Association and a supporter of grassroots football in Norfolk.

Currently Harrod Sport provide equipment to numerous Premier League football clubs and European giants Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Paris St Germain as well as Wembley Stadium and St George's Park.

Harrod Sport were also suppliers to the London 2012 Olympics, Rio 2016 and the Hockey World Cup.

With the Euro 2020 football championships around the corner, Harrod Sport will be preparing to supply multiple stadia for the tournament.

However, they will also be preparing to supply scores of grassroots facilities throughout Norfolk as well following cofirmation of the collaboration with Norfolk FA.

The partnership agreement will see Harrod Sport give all Norfolk affiliated football clubs a 35 per cent discount off the trade price of their full product range.

In addition, significant investment will be made into the improvement of Norfolk FA's football development facilities.

Gavin Lemmon, chief executive of Norfolk FA, said: "Harrod Sport are a globally recognised company and I'm delighted that they have chosen to become a partner to Norfolk FA.

"Not only have they created a fantastic offer for our member clubs, their significant generosity towards improving our facilities has enabled a three-year improvement plan to begin across each of our FDC's."

Kevin Utton, director of sports sales and marketing at Harrod Sport, said: "It is a great honour to everyone at Harrod Sport that we are able to announce our partnership with Norfolk FA.

"We have always looked to be involved in numerous sports across our local counties, and seeing the ever-impressive work that Norfolk FA carry out for the local game was a key reason for our partnership.

"We are looking forward to working closely with Norfolk FA over the next three years, and look to support Norfolk and their member clubs as much as possible."

