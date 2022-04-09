Norfolk climate protesters join 'highly disruptive' action in London

Norfolk climate activists will join thousands as part of Extinction Rebellion protests in London. - Credit: PA

Extinction Rebellion protesters from Norfolk are taking part in 'disruptive mass participation action' in London.

Norwich XR group and others from Norfolk are among thousands taking part in a demonstration starting in Hyde Park on Saturday.

Members said they intend to get involved in actions including roadblocks and other direct action targeting fossil fuel companies.

James Harvey of Extinction Rebellion who will be taking part in the protests in London. - Credit: Archant

James Harvey, a project manager from Salhouse said: “I’m going to London to join the Rebellion because I refuse to be a bystander while the UK government continues with its pursuit of dirty fossil fuels that are killing people around the world and driving destruction.

“These protests are what a people-powered response to the climate crisis looks like.

"It is time for all of us to refuse to stand by while the selfish few buy and sell our future, and say ‘not in my name’.”

Police work to remove activists from Extinction Rebellion protest on Tower Bridge. - Credit: PA

It comes after Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Tower Bridge yesterday by abseiling off the sides of the London landmark.

Two activists are hanging from the bridge by suspension cords and have unfurled a huge banner that reads: "End fossil fuels now."

The bridge, a main traffic artery across the Thames, is closed to vehicles, causing long queues.

There have also been eight days of prolonged action at oil refineries by Extinction Rebellion and the Just Stop Oil coalition, blocking depots at 10 different locations, including Essex, resulting in a number of suspended operations.

Hannah Höchner, a lecturer from the University of East Anglia, who will also be joining the protests in London. - Credit: UEA

Hannah Höchner, a lecturer from the University of East Anglia, who will also be joining the direct action protests in central London, said: “The time to stop fossil fuels was yesterday.

“We'll be taking to the streets to demand that this madness ends now.

"We can't continue to let the financial interests of a powerful few define the course of life on this planet.”

An activist from Extinction Rebellion is lowered into a police boat after protest on Tower Bridge. - Credit: PA

Extinction Rebellion said its members plan “highly disruptive mass participation action designed to disrupt, engage and recruit” in London.

They will use non-violent tactics to create the “most roadblocks they have ever created“ as part of protests that are “disruptive and impossible to ignore”, they added.





