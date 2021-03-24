News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk environmentalist recognised for work at army training facility

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:30 AM March 24, 2021   
Norfolk environmentalist Peter Feakes has been highly commended by the MOD for his work at the STANTA training facility

Norfolk environmentalist Peter Feakes has been highly commended by the MOD for his work at the STANTA training facility - Credit: Peter Feakes

A Norfolk environmentalist has been recognised for his work at a crucial army training area.

Peter Feakes was highly commended in the Individual Achievement category at the Ministry of Defence’s annual Sanctuary Awards.

The long-running awards showcase military and civilian efforts to protect the environment and make the defence sector more environmentally friendly.

Mr Feakes was hailed for his efforts at Stanford Training Area, commonly known as STANTA, a live firing zone near Thetford used for a wide variety of exercises. 

As part of the Stanford Training Area Conservation Group, he and fellow volunteers have forged an effective relationship with MOD staff and influenced management of the land. 

You may also want to watch:

Mr Feakes has been a valued part of the group for almost 40 years and was saluted for his "leadership, enthusiasm and dedication".

The MOD said it recognises the "national importance of the Breckland habitat including Stanta", and welcomes the "assistance and input of knowledgeable volunteers like Peter". 

Most Read

  1. 1 Father arrested after taking his baby from N&N
  2. 2 Council urged to buy 'eyesore' home in quiet cul-de-sac
  3. 3 Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away
  1. 4 Virus outbreak closes Pret a Manger in Norwich
  2. 5 Hospital past expected working life
  3. 6 'Anti-Wetherspoons' app lists almost 500 Norfolk pubs
  4. 7 Tech-savvy thieves use specialist equipment in spate of car thefts
  5. 8 Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan
  6. 9 Boss of cake firm thanks customers for rallying after negative reviews
  7. 10 Driver fined for using bus lane on Christmas Day

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sedgeford

Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Cromer from the Pier. Picture: NNDC

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Jason Lawrance in Pleasure Beach log flume

Man buys Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach log flume for £140 on eBay

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police continue to search for James Brownlee, of William Kett Close, in Norwich who was reported missing on...

Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus