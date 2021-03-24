Norfolk environmentalist recognised for work at army training facility

Published: 11:30 AM March 24, 2021

Norfolk environmentalist Peter Feakes has been highly commended by the MOD for his work at the STANTA training facility - Credit: Peter Feakes

A Norfolk environmentalist has been recognised for his work at a crucial army training area.

Peter Feakes was highly commended in the Individual Achievement category at the Ministry of Defence’s annual Sanctuary Awards.

The long-running awards showcase military and civilian efforts to protect the environment and make the defence sector more environmentally friendly.

Mr Feakes was hailed for his efforts at Stanford Training Area, commonly known as STANTA, a live firing zone near Thetford used for a wide variety of exercises.

As part of the Stanford Training Area Conservation Group, he and fellow volunteers have forged an effective relationship with MOD staff and influenced management of the land.

Mr Feakes has been a valued part of the group for almost 40 years and was saluted for his "leadership, enthusiasm and dedication".

The MOD said it recognises the "national importance of the Breckland habitat including Stanta", and welcomes the "assistance and input of knowledgeable volunteers like Peter".