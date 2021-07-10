'I can't explain my emotions' - Norfolk-based England super fan awaits Euros final

Published: 4:34 PM July 10, 2021

A Norfolk-based England super fan, who has not missed a home game in 12 years could finally witness the national team win a major trophy.

Ian Odgers, from Dereham, suffered heartbreak in Russia three years ago as the Three Lions were knocked out in the semi-final of the World Cup, but is hoping it can all be put right as he travels to Wembley for Sunday's final.

Supporters will be crossing their fingers England can end 55 years of major tournament pain in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, and Mr Odgers has no doubt that football is coming home.

Ian Odgers is getting ready to travel to Wembley for the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Ian Odgers

He said: "I just want it to be here I can't even explain my emotions, I can't stop smiling, I watched the semi-final back last night.

"Every time I hear 'football's coming home' I just start getting emotional, I'm absolutely buzzing for it, I cannot wait.

"I wish it was Sunday now, and that's me wishing my weekend away."

Mr Odgers has been to five of the six matches so far, missing the match held in Rome against Ukraine. Before the match in Italy, Mr Odgers had not missed an away game in eight years, with the exception of two matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ian Odgers in Russia for the 2018 World Cup. - Credit: Ian Odgers

He added: "I can't explain how I'd feel if England would win it, every tournament we've entered I've believed we're going to win it, I get so built up.

"We're so close this time, I was at the semi-final in Russia, that was quite a journey, but it ended in heartbreak, and I really don't want to go through that again."

Ian Odgers has not missed an England home game in 12 years. - Credit: Ian Odgers

As one of England's 375 'top cappers', Mr Odgers was at the front of the queue to secure a ticket for the final at a price of 95 euros, a bargain, as some tickets have sold for over 4,000 euros.

He added: "I don't know how much I've spent over the years, but getting to the final is priceless."