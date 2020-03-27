Search

Norfolk feels ‘emotional’ after tribute to NHS and care workers

PUBLISHED: 10:05 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 27 March 2020

People in Hunstanton join in the Clap for Carers trinute to NHS staff. Picture: Chris Bishop

People in Hunstanton join in the Clap for Carers trinute to NHS staff. Picture: Chris Bishop

Chris Bishop

People across Norfolk briefly came out of self-isolation to take part in a “Clap for Carers” tribute to NHS and care workers dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

People clapping NHS workers from their window in Bridge Road, Guist. Picture: Jules DesmedtPeople clapping NHS workers from their window in Bridge Road, Guist. Picture: Jules Desmedt

Families in lockdown took to their doorsteps, gardens and balconies to clap and cheer, while vehicles sounded their horns at 8pm on Thursday evening as a gesture of thanks to frontline healthcare heroes.

A message from the NHS on social media described the tribute as “emotional”.

It was a sentiment shared by those who took part in communities across the county.

“We clapped, my hands hurt! I could hear the clapping and whooping from nearby streets and it was quite emotional. Thank you to all NHS workers and don’t forget home carers too,” said Gillian Skinner in Wymondham on the EDP Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.

People in Hunstanton join in the Clap for Carers trinute to NHS staff. Picture: Chris BishopPeople in Hunstanton join in the Clap for Carers trinute to NHS staff. Picture: Chris Bishop

Susan Burnett said: “We joined in on our small site at Costessey of only 25 homes for all carers in the UK who give tirelessly to people, every single day to there own and to people who need them, and a huge clap and cheers for our incredible NHS, we’re all so proud of you all.”

Staff at Tesco in Thetford were amongst those working who joined in the collective appreciation, while members of the emergency services tweeted their support.

Shoppers clap paramedics at Tesco in Thetford. Picture: Tracy ThomasShoppers clap paramedics at Tesco in Thetford. Picture: Tracy Thomas

MORE: ‘We can’t do any fundraising’: Charities appeal for help to get through coronavirus

Keri-Michelle Soanes Woods said: “Our small village North Lopham, near Diss all clapped, beeped horns, screamed, woohooed, it was lovely to hear it all and get involved and showing our appreciation even the children enjoyed it. Great community spirit.”

Jackie Jax Rivett said: “Cromer came out in force as always. We live at the top of Norwich Road and you could feel the emotion in the applause and cheers, such a wonderful community. A wonderful few minutes. Bless the NHS!”

Elsewhere across the country political leaders including prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, outside 10 Downing Street, and Jeremy Corbyn took part in the national salute.

The Royal family also took part with a video showing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping to thank healthcare staff “working tirelessly” to help those affected by Covid-19.

People in Hunstanton join in the Clap for Carers trinute to NHS staff. Picture: Chris BishopPeople in Hunstanton join in the Clap for Carers trinute to NHS staff. Picture: Chris Bishop

Their grandfather, the Prince of Wales, seen for the first time since testing positive for coronavirus, joining in with the round of applause at Balmoral where he is recovering

Meanwhile landmarks were lit up in the bold blue of the NHS including Wembley Stadium and London Eye.

Children joined in the clapping for NHS workers in Bradwell. Picture: Jenny BakerChildren joined in the clapping for NHS workers in Bradwell. Picture: Jenny Baker

MORE: ‘We’re on frontline too’ - Appeal for care workers to join NHS priority shopping

Many people said the show of unity had helped them in a time of isolation.

Gemma Louise Raymond said: “I live in Brandon and was outside at 7.55pm and thought no one in my street was going to join in. But at 8pm Brandon erupted with cheers and people in my street came out and applauded.

“I’ve felt so alone during this horrible anxious time and this made me so emotional seeing how we all came together.”

Michelle Shell Hall added: “Clapping cheering and a few fireworks went off in King’s Lynn. I think it has helped lighten everyone’s mood a little this evening.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and prime minister Boris Johnson applauding outside 10 Downing Street applauding NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA WireChancellor Rishi Sunak and prime minister Boris Johnson applauding outside 10 Downing Street applauding NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Clare Spall said: “Even in rural Haddiscoe we were clapping and could hear neighbours in the distance clapping too. Thank you to all in the NHS.”

Rosie Stothers, in Dersingham, said: “Loads in their gardens clapping and cheering. Very emotional.”

Wembley Arch in London was one of the landmarks lit up in blue in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. Picture: John Walton/PA WireWembley Arch in London was one of the landmarks lit up in blue in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

London's Piccadilly Circus saluting local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative. Picture: OceanOutdoors/PA WireLondon's Piccadilly Circus saluting local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative. Picture: OceanOutdoors/PA Wire

People in Hunstanton join in the Clap for Carers trinute to NHS staff. Picture: Chris BishopPeople in Hunstanton join in the Clap for Carers trinute to NHS staff. Picture: Chris Bishop

Cat Hussey and her daughters Charlotte, 6, and Danielle, 4, of Attleborough, join in the nation's Clap for Carers to thank the NHS workers. Picture: Denise BradleyCat Hussey and her daughters Charlotte, 6, and Danielle, 4, of Attleborough, join in the nation's Clap for Carers to thank the NHS workers. Picture: Denise Bradley

