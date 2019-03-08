Emergency services' barbecue warning amid 'severe' wildfire risk

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Norfolk Police have warned people to be careful when using disposable barbecues over the warm Easter weekend.

As the Easter heatwave continues and many families take the opportunity for a barbecue, the emergency services have warned the public to be careful when lighting up.

Please heed this warning if moored up over the #EasterBankHoliday on the #norfolkbroads and enjoying a BBQ in the warm sunshine - Please use paving slabs provided at most @BroadsNP moorings

☀️⚓‍♂️ #1048 @NorfolkPolice pic.twitter.com/1ySUKB0Vjk — BroadsBeat (@BroadsBeat) April 20, 2019

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the risk of wildfires is considered to be “severe” this weekend due to the combination of a lack of recent rainfall and unseasonably warm temperatures – which could reach the mid-20s on Bank Holiday Monday.

On Twitter the fire service urged members of the public to be cautious, particularly when using disposable barbecues.

The warning was seconded by Norfolk Police, which in a tweet from its BroadsBeat account reminded people that paving slabs are provided at most moorings in the Broads National Park for those to choosing to barbecue on the waterways.

It added: “Please heed this warning over the #EasterBankHoliday on the #norfolkbroads.”