Mapped: How will the electoral changes impact you?

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:31 PM May 11, 2021    Updated: 3:53 PM May 11, 2021
How the new electoral map of Norfolk will look.

How the new electoral map of Norfolk will look. - Credit: LGBCE and Ordnance Survey

The final plans for Norfolk electoral boundary changes will see thousands of people waking up in new or renamed wards. 

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England announced their final recommendations on Tuesday, which would come into effect for the council elections in 2025 if they are approved by the government.

The three areas that will see the most radical changes are Melton Constable in North Norfolk, Fincham in West Norfolk - both of which will no longer exist - and Hethersett in South Norfolk, which will be in a new ward. 

Other areas will see bits split off into other wards, for example, North Walsham West and Erpingham would be split, with North Walsham West combine with Mundesley and a separate Erpingham ward.  

Melton Constable will then be split between three extended wards – Wells, Holt and Erpingham. 

With the vote in the three current wards split between the Lib Dems and the Tories, it could see one lose out.  

Steffan Aquarone, Liberal Democrat group leader at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Alex Broadway

Steffan Aquarone, Liberal Democrat group leader at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Alex Broadway - Credit: Alex Broadway

Steffan Aquarone, the former Lib Dem leader and Melton Constable councillor, said he did not think residents would notice they were in a new ward straight away. 

He added: “I hope we will be back with a vengeance at the next election, I am confident the Melton Constable constituents will be represented by a Liberal Democrat, but it might not be me in some cases.” 

Mr Aquarone said which ward he stands in in 2025 will be down to the party and what’s best for each ward. 

Fincham will be split between two renamed wards Watlington and the Fens, and the Nar and Wissey Valleys - which replaces Gayton and Nar Valley ward.

The Hethersett ward in the south will be created from Humbleyard and Forehoe, which will both be reduced in size. 

Steve Morphew, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Labour's Steve Morphew - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

It is unlikely that the new ward will change the political makeup of the area, which leans heavily towards the conservatives. 

Reacting to the changes, Steven Morphew, the Labour group leader in Norfolk, said: “I hope it will help people be clearer about who is representing them and what functions they do. We need an informed electorate.”  

However, Mr Morphew said it would be difficult to know the impact until the changes occur. 

“With boundary changes, they are always a mixed bag - there is always some good and some bad.” 

He added: “I will not be losing a lot of sleep over it.” 

