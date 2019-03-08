Driving instructor to appear at Norwich court on drink drive charge

A Norfolk driving instructor will appear in court next month after being charged with drink driving.

Police were called to Croxton Road, Thetford, after they received reports of a driver who had been seen drinking from a bottle of vodka in a car park in the area.

Officers arrived and later arrested the man who was found to be over the limit.

Following the incident, which happened on September 12 this year, Allan Saunders, 57, of Fairfields, Thetford, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while alcohol levels were above the limit.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on October 8.

Drink and drug driving is one of the fatal four driving offences targeted by roads policing officers in the county.

The others are speeding, using mobile phones while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.