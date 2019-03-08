Search

Advanced search

Driving instructor to appear at Norwich court on drink drive charge

PUBLISHED: 17:09 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 24 September 2019

A driving instructor has been charged with drink driving. Picture: Getty

A driving instructor has been charged with drink driving. Picture: Getty

Archant

A Norfolk driving instructor will appear in court next month after being charged with drink driving.

Police were called to Croxton Road, Thetford, after they received reports of a driver who had been seen drinking from a bottle of vodka in a car park in the area.

Officers arrived and later arrested the man who was found to be over the limit.

You may also want to watch:

Following the incident, which happened on September 12 this year, Allan Saunders, 57, of Fairfields, Thetford, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while alcohol levels were above the limit.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on October 8.

Drink and drug driving is one of the fatal four driving offences targeted by roads policing officers in the county.

The others are speeding, using mobile phones while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Most Read

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Worker flown to hospital after ‘explosion’ at fireproofing factory

Police had cordoned off the road for a number of hours. Photo: Matthew Nixon

100mph McLaren driver thought officer in BMW was ‘out for a bit of sport’

Jason Dixon leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court after admitting driving a McLaren 720S sports car at 100mph on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and A148 closed in both directions

The A148 is closed following a crash PICTURE: Google Street View

Children ‘dropped like flies’ after suspected norovirus outbreak at school

Norwich Primary Academy, on Clarkson Road. Picture: Google

‘It was powerful enough to wipe out Norwich’ - Britain’s nuclear weapons hidden in village

Former atomic weapons factory which is now Gorse Industrial Estate at Barnham. Owner Keith Eldred. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Gritter drivers could go on strike if on-call pay conditions do not improve

EADT NEWS A gritter on the snow covered A11 at Barton Mills. PICS MICHAEL HALL ES 4 03 05
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists