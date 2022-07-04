Region's drivers sitting on 'dead' cars worth millions, research shows

East Anglia boasts some of the highest numbers of so-called dead cars in the country - Credit: Unsplash

Norfolk drivers are sitting on scrap cars worth nearly £8m, while parts of the region have some of the highest numbers of 'dead' cars in the country.

Researchers employed by a car recycling firm obtained Department for Transport figures for the number of cars for which a SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) had been registered.

They show there are 133 scrapable vehicles per 10,000 population in Norfolk, worth an average of £217 each.

In south Norfolk, the figure is 229 cars per 10,000, with an average value of £253.

Across the country, some of the highest figures come from East Anglia.

Forest Heath in West Suffolk has the highest figure in the country, with 301 cars per 10,000 with an average worth of £282, while Fenland ranks second with 290 cars worth £219.

South Holland comes third, with 248 cars worth an average of £237, while west Norfolk is 21st nationally with 178 cars worth an average of £255.

Danny Potter, car and scrappage expert for National Scrap Car, which commissioned the research, said: "It’s clear from our research that the more rural areas have the highest number of SORN cars per person, versus city dwellers. This is potentially down to the restricted parking in urban areas and lesser need for a car in the first place with the strong public transport connections here.

“Although not every SORN car that is registered requires scrapping, and some may be off road for other reasons, like the owner being unable to afford a repairs job or MOT, it’s still good for people to realise how much money they may get as a result. Not only this but by scrapping unused cars, people can help the materials get recycled and help the circular economy, reducing the need for precious new materials to be used and making use of what there is.”

National Scrap Car used Department for Transport data to discover the number of SORN cars per postcode. Due to the differing sizes of the locations, population figures were used to determine how many SORN cars there were per 10,000 people in those areas.

National Scrap Car then used their own internal data of their scrap quotes to get the average scrap value in each location to work out the sitting scrap value.







