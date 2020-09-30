Miracle dog from Norfolk in final four for bravery award

Zippy the cockapoo (centre) from King's Lynn who uses tiny rollerskates to help him walk, with his owners Jean and Terry Stork and their other dog Stanley. Picture: Ella Wilkinson. Archant

A dog who made a miracle recovery from a life-changing back injury is now one of four contenders for a pet bravery award.

Zippy the cockapoo was left paralysed after a freak accident 12 months ago.

He slipped a disc jumping off his owners’ sofa and vets feared he might never walk again.

But owners Terry and Jean Stork from South Wootton, King’s Lynn refused to have their much-loved pet put down.

Physiotherapy and a doggy wheelchair helped Zippy regain his mobility, along with a custom-made pair of doggy skates to stop him dragging his rear legs.

Now Zippy, aged eight, can take a few steps unaided and the Storks hope he will one day be able to enjoy a walk around the back garden unaided.

Part-time lecturer Mrs Stork, 64, said: “When we started using his wheelchair, we noticed a bit of movement in his hips. So, instead of confining his feet to the wheelchair stirrups, we wanted Zippy to have a way to move his legs as his strength was restored and he regained mobility in his legs. Hence, the roller skates.

“The wheels were amazing in getting Zippy up and about, as soon as he put his skates on there was absolutely no stopping him. It’s great to see him gain some independence back – he’s even chasing deer again, although he does sometimes get his skate stuck on branches along the way.”

Zippy has also undergone extensive therapy, including physio, laser and electromagnetic treatment to help the healing process.

Mrs Stork added: “He’s now able to stand by himself, and recently was even able to walk by himself from one end of the living room to the other.”

Zippy is also a therapy dog and often works with vulnerable children and the elderly.

He has reached the final four of the Hero Pet category in hearing aid maker Amplifon’s Brave Britons Awards.

Other finalists incude a search and rescue dog, a dog which was rescued after being attacked with a machete and a pet saved from the dog meat trade in Thailand.

The Storks have been invited to the virtual awards do hosted by, which will hosted by Radio 5 Live breakfast presenter Rachel Burden.

Falklands War hero Simon Weston, who recovered from the horrific burns he suffered after his ship was set alight during the 1982 conflict, will be guest of honour.