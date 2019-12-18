Search

Advanced search

True story of crime, car chases and gypsies proves to be bestseller

PUBLISHED: 08:02 26 December 2019

Mike Woodhouse with his book The Gypsy Code which includes his time in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mike Woodhouse with his book The Gypsy Code which includes his time in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A tale of violent underworld feuds, car chases, petrol bombings and being offered a home by gypsies has had readers gripped this year.

The extraordinary story of Mike Woodhouse is told in his book The Gypsy Code. Picture: Penguin BooksThe extraordinary story of Mike Woodhouse is told in his book The Gypsy Code. Picture: Penguin Books

But though it may sound like the plot of a novel, The Gypsy Code is based on the eventful experiences of first-time author Mike Woodhouse and covers 17 years of his life in Diss.

Since being published in April the memoir has proved to be a bestseller and has attracted the interest of production companies keen to adapt it.

Mr Woodhouse said: "It's been a rollercoaster. This is the first time I've had any experience as an author and it has been amazing, far beyond what I expected.

"It is still selling really well. It has consistently been around the top 500-600 to 2,000 bestsellers on Amazon, which is amazing considering they have something like six million books on their virtual bookshelf."

The Gypsy Code tells the riches to rags story of Mike Woodhouse which began with a run-in with travellers in Diss. Picture: Simon ParkinThe Gypsy Code tells the riches to rags story of Mike Woodhouse which began with a run-in with travellers in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Reader reaction has proved to be overwhelmingly positive too.

You may also want to watch:

"I had two emails at the start from people who were not favourable but I've had more than a thousand from folks who said they've enjoyed it, people from all walks of life," he said. "I've had people saying it is the only book they have read since leaving school."

The book charts Mr Woodhouse's conversion from someone who confesses to once hating the traveller community to becoming their unlikely champion after his life fell apart and he ended up in a trailer himself.

Norfolk author Mike Woodhouse is working on a follow-up to The Gypsy Code, titled Caleb and based on a travellers folktale. Picture: Simon ParkinNorfolk author Mike Woodhouse is working on a follow-up to The Gypsy Code, titled Caleb and based on a travellers folktale. Picture: Simon Parkin

The reaction of that community was one aspect of publishing the book he worried about, but he adds: "The feedback I have had is that they have found it to be very fair-minded. There are parts of it that are quite harsh and parts that have a humorous side."

Travellers' tales have helped inspire a follow-up book, titled Caleb, that he is currently working on.

He said: "It is based on an old travelling folk tale. It is a story that is passed down from one generation to another. I heard it a few times during my times living amongst them. I have changed it quite a bit but the basis of the story is the same.

"It is a completely different style and I am hoping that Penguin will keep the faith with me and give me a chance with a second book."

The caravan on gypsy owned land in Essex where Mike Woodhouse wrote his book The Gypsy Code. Picture: Mike WoodhouseThe caravan on gypsy owned land in Essex where Mike Woodhouse wrote his book The Gypsy Code. Picture: Mike Woodhouse

And as for seeing The Gypsy Code on the screen? "There have been some production companies talking to my agent and Penguin," he says.

"Obviously that would be very exciting if that happens. Watch this space."

Most Read

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

Meet Noel and Leon - two Christmas babies born within space of an hour

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Christmas babies 2019. Pictures: Ella Wilkinson

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Royal Family arrive at Sandringham church for Christmas service as crowds cheer them on

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Flood alerts issued for most of county’s rivers

Flood alerts have been issued fro rivers across Norfolk. Picture; Environment Agency

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists