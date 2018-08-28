Search

Advanced search

Dinosaur park pledges support for Norfolk children’s charity

PUBLISHED: 10:46 18 December 2018

An award-winning Norfolk family adventure park has presented over £5,000 to a vital children’s charity. Pictured are East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH)’s Sophie Mayes and Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure’s Joe Randlesome.

An award-winning Norfolk family adventure park has presented over £5,000 to a vital children’s charity. Pictured are East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH)’s Sophie Mayes and Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure’s Joe Randlesome.

Archant

A Norfolk family adventure park has presented more than £5,000 to a local children’s charity.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, based in Lenwade, has been raising funds for East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH) and the charity’s nook appeal.

The nook appeal was launched in November 2014 to raise £10 million for a new, purpose-built hospice in Framingham Earl, a village south of Norwich.

During the year, the park has been supporting the charity with sponsorship of a float at the Lord Mayor’s procession and EACH’s abseil down the Forum in Norwich in September.

Adam Goymour, manager of Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park, said: “We’re proud to directly support young people with life-threatening conditions, in the heart of the communities within Norfolk, through our partnership with EACH.

“The nook appeal is such a worthwhile cause and being able to help contribute towards this and make EACH’s vision a reality is very rewarding for us.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

Twenty-five firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop in Meads Lane, Seven Kings. Photo: Twitter/@LondonFire

Ilford drive-by shooting: Armed police chase group of men

Several shots were fired at a car. Picture: Google Maps

CCTV shows moment man swipes hundreds of pounds from Ilford carpet shop counter

CCTV shows a supposed customers reaching over the counter of Taj Carpets, in Hickling Road. Photo: Taj Carpets

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Where’s our post box?’ - Villagers face two mile walk to post letters this Christmas

From left to right: Alfie Townley (resident), Andrew Cawdron (Parish Councillor), Richard Claxton,Paul Elsey (Secretary of the Residents Association) and Petter Ibbett (Resident). Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Wetherspoons opening in 2019 set to recruit up to 60 staff

An artists' impression of the planned JD Wetherspoon pub by the Diss Mere. Image: Planning application document
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists