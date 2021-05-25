The Gruffalo author to appear at Norfolk festival this week

Published: 8:35 AM May 25, 2021

Author Julia Donaldson will appear at Norfolk Deaf Festival on Friday, May 28. - Credit: Archant

A well-known children's author will read a selection of her much-loved stories at a Norfolk event this week.

Norfolk Deaf Festival takes place on Friday, May 28.

And the headliner is Julia Donaldson, famous for rhyming stories such as Stick Man, Room on the Broom and The Gruffalo.

Julia Donaldson is the author of children's favourites such as The Gruffalo, The Owl and The Pussy-cat and Room on the Broom. - Credit: Archant © 2011

The interactive event is taking place virtually, but will still be packed with crafts, stories and songs – full accessible for everyone through spoken English, captions and British Sign Language.

"We are obviously sad not to be meeting this year, but felt it was too risky as we didn't know what it would be like," an organiser said.

Mrs Donaldson, who was diagnosed with some hearing loss when in her 30s, will appear at 2pm to read stories such as Freddie and the Fairy, Hospital Dog, What the Jackdaw Saw and The Gruffalo.

The full programme for the Norfolk Deaf Festival, taking place virtually on Friday, May 28. - Credit: Norfolk Deaf Festival

• The event takes place from 10am on Friday, with all shows streamed on the Norfolk Summer Deaf Festival YouTube channel.