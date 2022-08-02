Celebrating the vital work of Hear for Norfolk

HM Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt, has just become a patron of a wonderful organisation with a history stretching back more than a century. Derek James reports.

It was many years ago when a gentleman clasped my hand and smiled … that was all that was needed. I had made a feeble attempt at sign language to communicate with him.

Being deaf is tough. The world is not an easy place to live in for the hard-of-hearing.

Hear for Norfolk. Supporting people with hearing loss and related conditions. - Credit: Aliona Derrett

We can all be so proud of an organisation formed in 1898 - the Norfolk Deaf Association which now operates as Hear For Norfolk reaching out to support people in many different ways.

Times have changed and so has the association to meet new challenges and adapt to do all in its power to help the hard of hearing in the 21st century across our county.

It does an enormous amount of good and pioneering work in these difficult times and now Lady Dannatt is delighted to have become a patron alongside the former Lord Lieutenant Sir Richard Jewson.

Lady Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant for Norfolk, at her home in Keswick. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“I am so pleased to be invited to became a patron of Hear for Norfolk, which I am delighted to accept,” she said.

“Their amazing work supporting those with various hearing needs continues, despite the ongoing pressures charities are facing post Covid. I look forward to supporting them in any way I can,” added Lady Dannatt.

And her co-patron and former Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Sir Richard Jewson, said: “I am delighted Lady Dannett is joining me as a patron of Hear for Norfolk, which does such good work in supporting people with hearing difficulties in the county.

“The charity continues to expand the range of its activities, during this time when the NHS is under such pressure."

Sir Richard Jewson is retiring as Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Archant

The chairman of Hear for Norfolk, Peter Prinsley, said they were delighted that Lady Dannatt has joined her distinguished predecessor Sir Richard Jewson as co-patron of the association.

“We know that this is a great honour for the charity, and we look forward to welcoming Lady Dannatt at the earliest opportunity," he said.

“Norfolk Deaf Association, which operates as Hear for Norfolk, is going from strength to strength as our services expand to meet the needs of the population and we are fortunate to have distinguished patrons who really do understand what Hear for Norfolk means,” he said.

And chief executive officer, Aliona Derrett, added: “We are very honoured that Lady Dannatt has agreed to lend her support for our charity.

“Lady Dannatt’s wealth of knowledge of Norfolk communities, together with her dedication to the welfare of its population, will be a very special addition to our forward thinking, ambitious and committed team of staff, trustees and volunteers. We are very much looking forward to welcoming her to the organisation."





How Hear for Norfolk is growing from strength to strength

Over the last two years the reach and range of the services it provides to people with hearing loss across Norfolk has expanded to meet demand.

“We now able to offer our Aural Care Service (ear wax removal using microsuction) across the whole county,” said Aliona.

The procedure is carried out by fully trained, experience and registered nurses, and using purposefully equipped clinics. They are also able to see patients at their community-based and mobile ear clinics and carry out domiciliary and care home visits for housebound people.

In the last six months they have introduced Otoscopy clinics, a free service, screening individuals for the presence of ear wax.

In conjunction with the Rotary Club of Norwich, Hear for Norfolk, has developed and is now leading the wonderful Cuppa Care Project which offers emotional, wellbeing and practical support, information and advice to members of the community who might experience loneliness, isolation or who might require specialist support or advice.

It delivers the service in partnership with other organisations. Vision Norfolk, Age UK Norwich, Norfolk & Waveney Mind, the Wellbeing Service, Norfolk CAB. Age UK Norfolk and Norwich LGBT+ Project.

“We have been running this service since July last year and are now visiting 22 locations across Norfolk on a monthly basis and we are planning to extend the reach even further when the new Cuppa Car vehicle is delivered and concerted,” explained Aliona.

“We are very pleased that after offering assistance with the maintenance of NHS issued hearing aids through our Hearing Support Service for more than 30 years, we are now able to carry out hearing testing and issuing of hearing aids.”

And the new Adult Audiology Service is now being mobilised with the plan of starting to see patients from September, offering NHS funded hearing tests and issuing hearing. Foir more information from this service call Norwich (01603) 404440 or email appointments@hearfornorfolk.org.uk

As a charity, they are always looking for volunteers. Could you become part of the team.

Many have hearing loss themselves or family members, friends or colleagues who have experienced hearing problems so they have a good understanding of the impact hearing loss has on people’s wellbeing and quality of life.

Volunteers assist people with hearing loss in so many different ways and provide emotional support, companionship, advice and information to people, their family, friends and carers.

What better way to help people who need and deserve our support.

If you would like to help in any way please get in touch via email at nda@hearfornorfolk.org.uk call Norwich (01603) 404440 or visit the website www.hearfornorfolk.org.uk