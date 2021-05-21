Published: 6:30 AM May 21, 2021 Updated: 7:02 AM May 21, 2021

The battle to keep Norfolk free of litter and rubbish has begun – and we need your help!

Today, this newspaper, along with BBC Norfolk, has launched Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up – a call to arms campaign urging groups and individuals to make our towns and villages sparkle once again.

Our region is home to some of the most beautiful places in the country, but too often they pile up with rubbish from those who don't properly care for them.

And now, following an unprecedented year, our towns and villages need some extra love. We are urging towns, villages and communities to think about what they can do to give the places you love a spruce up.

As part of this year’s celebrations on Tuesday, July 27, the campaign is being backed by the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radio Norfolk, as well as Norfolk Day's headline sponsor, Richardson’s.

Its chief executive, Greg Munford, explained why our county must work together to get clean and tidy over the next few months.

He said: “Visitors who travel to Norfolk come here for the wonderful nature capital we have. Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up is about us, as Norfolk people, taking care of that environment.

“We have to work with the wonderful synergy we have with nature to make the most of it.”

As well as litter-free areas being more appealing to the eye, there is also the environmental factor to take into consideration. Rubbish such as crisp packets, six-pack rings, and food wrappers can cause long-lasting damage to the environment and animals.

Marine Conservation Society (MCS), a national charity dedicated to improving the health of the sea and coast, has organised nationwide beach cleans since 1994. Tens of thousands of volunteers carry out a beach clean and monitor litter levels on more than 300, including ones in Norfolk such as Sea Palling, Mundesley, Bacton, and Walcott.

Lizzie Prior, a local Beachwatch officer at the MCS, said: “It’s fantastic to see Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up going ahead.

“The more people who head out into their local area, or onto their local beach, to help clear litter, the better.”

Some individuals already play their part in helping keep Norfolk tidy - including six-year-old William Powell, of Aylsham, his eight-year-old sister Lara, and mum, Pennie.

He has been litter-picking for around two years now. He said: “It helps the animals so they can live and not get hurt. Then we can see more of them and not rubbish. We don’t want to see rubbish and no animals on our walk.

“If plastic bags get into the sea, a turtle might think it’s a jellyfish and eat it and die and that would be very sad.”

Mrs Powell, 38, added: “William has inspired so many people locally, including me and his sister Lara. Just think how much cleaner our communities would be if everyone took a litter picker on their walk each day and collected just a few items. We could make a massive difference. Everywhere is nicer when we aren’t looking at litter.”

As part of the campaign, we will also be on the hunt for Norfolk's Best Kept Village and Norfolk's Best Kept Town, and details of how to enter will be announced soon.

No stranger to winning similar awards, Filby in Bloom’s chairman explained why such accolades are so rewarding.

Adrian Thompson, chair, said: “We will certainly be taking part in Filby and would encourage all communities to take part.

“Let’s make Norfolk a cleaner and greener place.”

Leader of North Norfolk District Council, Sarah Butikofer, said: "I would encourage everyone visiting our stunning beaches, towns, and villages, to take part in a two-minute clean.

“Maintaining the highest possible standards of cleanliness, not only protects our natural environment and marine life but also makes the coast and our towns and villages much more enjoyable for all.”

