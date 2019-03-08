Search

Youngsters invited to design a Norfolk superhero to be in with a chance to win a day on the Broads

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 June 2019

A visit from the 89 Batmobile is being offered as a prize for a Norfolk Day competition. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A visit from the 89 Batmobile is being offered as a prize for a Norfolk Day competition. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Norfolk has many heroes but as far as we know none of them have superpowers.

The A-Plan Insurance team with the 89 Batmobile, Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe A-Plan Insurance team with the 89 Batmobile, Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Until now, as to help celebrate Norfolk Day on Saturday July 27 youngsters from across the county are being invited to get involved with celebrations and get creative to design a Norfolk superhero.

Maybe they'll be able to fly, have x-ray vision, wear a red cape or have magic boots, whatever their super traits or super outfit we want to see youngster's designs.

Open to pupils from primary schools across Norfolk, youngsters have until July 12 to enter the competition, the best entries will then be selected by a team of judges with the child who designs the winning entry receiving £500 worth of Richardson's Holiday vouchers.

They will also win a visit to their school from the 89 Batmobile courtesy of A-Plan Insurance, which is sponsoring Norfolk Day.

The A-Plan Insurance team in the 89 Batmobile, Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe A-Plan Insurance team in the 89 Batmobile, Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Greg Munford, chief executive of Richardson's Holidays, said: "Richardson's are delighted to support the Norfolk Day Schools Superhero competition and we can't wait to see the great ideas that the young people in our county come up with."

Entries which should feature a drawing or painting of your Norfolk Superhero along with their name should be submitted on an A4 piece of paper, with the pupil's name, age and school clearly written on the back.

Please post or deliver entries to: Sabrina Johnson at Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.

Noroflk Day 2019, will take place on Saturday, July 27.Noroflk Day 2019, will take place on Saturday, July 27.

The first place prize of a £500 worth of Richardson's Holiday vouchers Can be used towards any holiday during the park's open season, subject to availability. Prize has no cash value, is non-refundable, non-exchangeable and no cash alternative will be given. Richardson's Holiday vouchers can be used towards a holiday with Richardson's Family Holidays at either Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holiday Park or Richardson's Boating Holidays.

School visit from the 89 Batmobile car is subject to availability.

Any queries should be emailed to norfolkday@archant.co.uk.

All entries should be submitted no later than Friday, July 12.

Richardson's Holiday Parks Hemsby Beach Holiday Park logo. Photo: Richardson's Holiday ParksRichardson's Holiday Parks Hemsby Beach Holiday Park logo. Photo: Richardson's Holiday Parks

Terms & conditions: One prize to the value of £500 in Richardson's Holiday vouchers. Can be used towards any holiday during our open season, subject to availability. Prize has no cash value, is non-refundable, non-exchangeable and no cash alternative will be given. Richardson's Holiday vouchers can be used towards a holiday with Richardson's Family Holidays at either Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holiday Park or Richardson's Boating Holidays.

