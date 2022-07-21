Five of the less obvious places you could celebrate Norfolk Day

The fifth Norfolk Day is nearly here!

It's hard to believe that almost half a decade has passed since this newspaper and BBC Radio Norfolk teamed-up to try and encourage people to take just one day a year to remind themselves what it is that makes us so love this county.

For that is all that Norfolk Day is, and has always been, about. An unashamed chance to celebrate Norfolk, eat Norfolk food, supp Norfolk drink, visit a Norfolk place and spend time with Norfolk people. Or if you are an expat, remind yourself of what you are missing.

It's been so pleasing to see so many embrace the idea of a Norfolk Day and over the past five years thousands of people must have celebrated in some way.

I hope you will do the same in 2022. It doesn't matter how, what or who with, as we've always said Norfolk Day is what you make of it.

But, with all the bad news that seems to be around at the minute, doesn't it make sense to be reminded of why we are so, so lucky to call this place home?

Enjoy Norfolk Day - whatever it is that you do!

FIVE OF MY LESS OBVIOUS NORFOLK HIGHLIGHTS

1- This fantastic county is home to so many remarkable places to visit, from Wells-next-the-Sea and Brancaster on the coast, to Holt and Aylsham further inland. However, one to watch is Sheringham, which I believe has really improved as a destination in the last few years. Watch out for it appearing on those national lists of trendy places to visit soon.

A view over the rooftop's of Sheringham from Beeston Bump. Weybourne and Salthouse can be seen in the distance.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

2- It sometimes feels like the west of our county is overlooked as a place to spend a large amount of time. I would beg to differ. Every winter my wife and I spend two days visiting the far reaches of Norfolk and we absolutely love it. From the historic streets of King's Lynn to the nature of Snettisham and the intrigue of the Sandringham estate - there is so much to do in this part of the county.

3- In the height of lockdown I decided to go for a run along The Pingo Trail, an area I had heard about but never explored. What a couple of hours it was, an extraordinary seven-mile loop that takes in Pingo ponds, fantastic nature, including rather alarming but perfectly friendly long-horned cattle, heathland, forests and the picturesque Thompson Water. Head along the A1075 Watton Road and at Stow Bedon there is a large layby on the left as you head towards Watton. The car park is just behind that.

Pingo Trail. Photo: The Brecks Partnership. - Credit: Archant

4- Norfolk has some great larger live music venues, such as the UEA LCR, Epic and The Waterfront. But there are a growing number of smaller venues putting on great music too. Why not randomly check out the Bowling House or Voodoo Daddy's one night and see if you like what you hear?

5- If you're looking to enjoy a meal the obvious choice is to head for Norwich and make the most of the many great restaurants it houses. However, in my experience some of the best places to eat in Norfolk are situated in the smaller villages and well worth a drive to. The Boars, in Spooner Row, and Ingham Swan are amongst my favourites. If you have the family in tow head to The Smokehouse in Ormesby where the food is great and often live music is on offer too.

The Boars at Spooner Row - Credit: Archant



