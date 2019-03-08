Search

HAPPY NORFOLK DAY! Why this year is set to be even bigger and better than the last

PUBLISHED: 06:01 27 July 2019

Norfolk Day takes place on Saturday. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Here we go again!

Fairhaven Woodlands and Water Garden will have a special Norfolk Day menu on Saturday, July 27 Picture: FairhavenFairhaven Woodlands and Water Garden will have a special Norfolk Day menu on Saturday, July 27 Picture: Fairhaven

It seems crazy to think that it was a full year ago we were gearing up for the first ever Norfolk Day.

At the time I remember writing an introductory piece with a mixture of excitement and nerves.

Excited to see a long-running project and idea come to fruition, but nervous in case it flopped.

As humans we're all too often conditioned to think the worst and all I could envisage was the feeling of disappointment I'd have the day after if very few events took place and no-one made the most of what I believe is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Norfolk and bring people together.

Gorleston Clifftop Festival is on the same day as Norfolk Day this year with day one kicking off on Saturday July 27. Photo : Steve AdamsGorleston Clifftop Festival is on the same day as Norfolk Day this year with day one kicking off on Saturday July 27. Photo : Steve Adams

Of course I needn't have worried, because hundreds, maybe even thousands, of you clearly shared my belief in the idea of a Norfolk Day and either got involved in setting something up - or attended one of the 300 or so events.

We knew after the success of Norfolk Day 2018, there would have to be a Norfolk Day 2019.

And this time round there are no nerves (okay perhaps the weather is something to be nervous about) because over the last few months it's been an absolute joy to see people putting their thinking caps on and embracing ways they can make Norfolk Day work for them and their respective community.

We've always said that Norfolk Day would be what people made it and I'm delighted that message has been responded to in such a fantastic way.

This year, not only do we have the benefit of it being on a Saturday so even more people can get out and about - we've also had some major events get in on the act and support Norfolk Day in any way they can.

Norwich Pride, Old Buckenham Airshow, the Gorleston Clifftop Festival and Worstead Festival are just some of the bigger events taking part and I give them my thanks.

But that is also due to the people behind scores of smaller events happening in all corners of our wonderful county.

Please do have a great Norfolk Day. I'll be out and about with my family and hope to see you too.

