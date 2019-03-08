Search

Families encouraged to go Totally Broads for Norfolk Day

PUBLISHED: 09:28 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 25 July 2019

Come Norfolk Day the Broads Authority will be hosting a day of activities to celebrate one of county�s most famous assets at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: Julian Claxton

Families are being encouraged to go wild on the broads for Norfolk Day.

From pond dipping to canoeing, woodland crafts, face painting and more, come Norfolk Day, (Saturday July 27) the Broads Authority will be hosting a day of activities to celebrate one of county's most famous assets at Whitlingham Country Park.

Named Totally Broads, the event aims to bring the very best of the Broads National Park to Whitlingham.

But, it won't just be activities and have-a-go sessions, experts from a host of organisations involved in the care of the Broads, such as the RSPB, Wherry Trust and Norfolk Wildlife Trust will also be on hand to explain just how complicated and special the waterways are.

Nick Sanderson, education officer at the Broads Authority said: "The Broads National Park is one of the real gems of Norfolk, so it made perfect sense to combine our Picnic in the Park event with Norfolk Day to create the ultimate family celebration.

"There's going to be a whole host of varied activities to try relating to everything from wildlife and boating to history and crafts, Totally Broads really will have something for everyone.

"We're looking forward to Saturday and hope to see lots of happy faces enjoying the sunshine and celebrating all that's wonderful about Norfolk!"

Totally Broads, which will take place from 11am- 4pm is a free to attend event although there may be some charges for certain activities,

- Norfolk Day 2019, will take place on Saturday, July 27. Ahead of the day details of events taking place are being publishing in the Eastern Daily Press and online at www.edp24.co.uk simply search 'Norfolk day 2019'.

How are you celebrating Norfolk Day? No matter how you plan to mark the day, we want to hear from you and see your pictures, simply email images to norfolkday@archant.co.uk or tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log onto the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

