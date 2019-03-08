Norfolk Day visitors from across the pond enjoy traditional taste of afternoon tea

The Hardy family, pictured left to right Kim Hardy, Porter Hardy, Po Hardy, and Sarah Hardy, enjoying a classic afternoon tea, at Norwich venue The Assembly House. Photo: Archant Archant

The family of a brewer from Norfolk, Virginia, enjoyed a taste of traditional British fare during a trip to the UK to celebrate Norfolk Day.

Brewers Porter Hardy, from Smartmouth Brewing Company, in the US, and David Holliday, from The Norfolk Brewhouse, teamed up to create a special Norfolk beer to mark the event.

And Mr Hardy, 44, brought his whole family to the UK for a ten-day visit, to London, Norfolk and the Lake District.

"David Holliday invited us to come and make a beer for Norfolk Day," he said.

"He brought the two Norfolks together and we built a family trip around that to see other parts of the UK."

And the family found time to stop and enjoy a classic afternoon tea, at Norwich venue The Assembly House.

His wife Kim Hardy, 45, said: "We've found British people to be so hospitable."

The trip was the couple's two children's first trip outside of north America.

Daughter Sarah Hardy, 12, added: "The food is nice and people are so kind. Also, in the UK, dogs are allowed in more places than back home."

And 14-year-old Po Hardy said: "It's weird sitting behind the driver on the other side of the road in the car.

"There's so much history, like Norwich Castle and the cathedrals."

Norfolk Day is also being celebrated in Norfolk, Virginia, with an event at the brewery including live music, crab cakes and fish and chips.

