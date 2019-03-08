Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk Day visitors from across the pond enjoy traditional taste of afternoon tea

PUBLISHED: 15:05 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 27 July 2019

The Hardy family, pictured left to right Kim Hardy, Porter Hardy, Po Hardy, and Sarah Hardy, enjoying a classic afternoon tea, at Norwich venue The Assembly House. Photo: Archant

The Hardy family, pictured left to right Kim Hardy, Porter Hardy, Po Hardy, and Sarah Hardy, enjoying a classic afternoon tea, at Norwich venue The Assembly House. Photo: Archant

Archant

The family of a brewer from Norfolk, Virginia, enjoyed a taste of traditional British fare during a trip to the UK to celebrate Norfolk Day.

Brewers Porter Hardy, from Smartmouth Brewing Company, in the US, and David Holliday, from The Norfolk Brewhouse, teamed up to create a special Norfolk beer to mark the event.

And Mr Hardy, 44, brought his whole family to the UK for a ten-day visit, to London, Norfolk and the Lake District.

"David Holliday invited us to come and make a beer for Norfolk Day," he said.

"He brought the two Norfolks together and we built a family trip around that to see other parts of the UK."

READ MORE: Smartmouth Brewery team visit Norwich

You may also want to watch:

And the family found time to stop and enjoy a classic afternoon tea, at Norwich venue The Assembly House.

His wife Kim Hardy, 45, said: "We've found British people to be so hospitable."

The trip was the couple's two children's first trip outside of north America.

Daughter Sarah Hardy, 12, added: "The food is nice and people are so kind. Also, in the UK, dogs are allowed in more places than back home."

And 14-year-old Po Hardy said: "It's weird sitting behind the driver on the other side of the road in the car.

"There's so much history, like Norwich Castle and the cathedrals."

Norfolk Day is also being celebrated in Norfolk, Virginia, with an event at the brewery including live music, crab cakes and fish and chips.

READ MORE: How Norfolk Day has led to a tasty tie-up across the pond

Most Read

Teenage girls save drowning brothers from Norfolk beauty spot

Victor O'Leary and Ryan Holmes were rescued from Horstead Mill by Jessica Burden,Tayla Walker, Casey Knights and Ellie Brind. Picture: Neil Perry

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Team of 50 hunt for missing dogs amid heatwave

Tilly (left) and Tasha (right) went ran away from their owner at South Beach, Heacham. Photo: Jean Smith

Sadness as Norwich market stall set to close after 90 years

Jordan Skeet, 22, works at the R.S. Baker & Sons LTD market butchers stall in Norwich which is closing down. Photo: Archant

Is this beautiful house to rent one of Norfolk’s best kept secrets?

The Grange, Erpingham, now available to rent and inset, owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: contributed/Archant

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘O-gay, o-gay’: Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich Pride 2019

Scared and confused dog dumped outside Norfolk animal sanctuary

Little Peanut was dumped outside the Hillside Animal Sanctuary at Frettenham. Picture: Hillside

Fresh weather warning for heavy rain which could lead to flooding

File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant.

Is this beautiful house to rent one of Norfolk’s best kept secrets?

The Grange, Erpingham, now available to rent and inset, owners Lady Denise Butler and Caisey Harlingten. Pic: contributed/Archant

Proud pooches put their best paw forward at Norwich Pride 2019

Dogs at Norwich Pride 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists