Norfolk airshow to pull out all the stops to celebrate Norfolk Day

The Old Buckenham Airshow is to take place on the same day as Norfolk Day 2019. Picture: Eirik Ostensjo Eirik Ostensjo

Norfolk Day 2019 is off to a flying start as one of the county’s most popular airshows announces it will coincide with the day dedicated to celebrating what a wonderful county Norfolk is.

The organisers of the Old Buckenham Airshow are promising to pull out all the stops for this year’s event which takes place on the same day as Norfolk Day.

While the full program of events for the two-day award winning event -which will take place on July 27-28- is yet to be revealed, organisers have announced the rare Sea Fury will make a debut appearance in the skies over Norfolk this summer.

Developed during The Second World War, the Sea Fury missed action in the conflict but saw plenty of it elsewhere between 1945 – 1968, including the Bay of Pigs.

Matt Wilkins, the event organiser said: “There’s no better way to celebrate our involvement with Norfolk Day than bringing another extraordinarily rare icon into the skies above the county.

“Once again Norfolk’s Airshow is going to be the scene of some truly World class aviation.”

